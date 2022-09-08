Onam 2022: 5 Places in India that serve the best traditional Onasadya

Ente Keralam

One of the popular places in Chennai to devour traditional Onasadhya, Ente Keralam can make you gorge on its super delicious spread of over 30 dishes. Four types of Payasam will definitely make you drool over. Olan, inchipuli, avial and beans thoran are their speciality. Sadya boxes are also available for takeaway at this place.

Where: No. 1 First Street, Kasturi Estate, Poes Garden, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600018