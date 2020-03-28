One Pot Recipes: Prepare THESE quick and delicious dishes amid lockdown
The novel coronavirus is spreading like wildfire and the whole world is fighting the battle against it. In a bid to thwart the spread of highly contagious disease, a 21-day lockdown was announced by the PM Narendra Modi on March 24. The news left many paranoid with confusion over essential commodities and services. However, everybody got a respite when the announcement of the availability of essentials was made. Even though staying at home and self-isolating seems taxing it is the best thing we can do right now while doctors and others are risking their lives and battling COVID-19 as frontliners.
Speaking of lunch and dinner meals, with no house help and a lot of household chores, cooking a healthy 3-course meal amidst this can be challenging. And that's why we asked Dietician Jinal Savla, Founder, Healthy Palate to share some one-pot recipes which anyone can prepare a dish in a snap's time. These one pot one shot dishes are not only simple but also delicious. So, instead of eating pre-packaged meals, prepare these nutritious & tasty one-pot meals. From Mexican rice to Barley risotto, check out the recipes right here:
Check out OPOS (ONE POT ONE SHOT) recipes by Dietician Jinal Savla, Founder, Healthy Palate:
MEXICAN RICE
Ingredients:
Cooked Rice (Brown rice/Red rice)- 1 cup
Olive oil- 2 tsp
Garlic- 1tbsp
Spring onions with greens – 2 no
Capsicum, chopped- 1no
Bell peppers, chopped (optional)- ½ cup
Corn, boiled- 1 cup
Kidney beans (Rajma)- 1 cup
Seasonings as per taste:- salt, pepper, oregano and chilli flakes, Mexican seasoning powder.
Tomato puree/ketchup- 2tsp
Tobasco sauce/ Chilli sauce- dash
Method:
Heat oil in a pan and sauté onion, garlic, capsicum, bell peppers, corn, rajma, tomato sauce, Tobasco and seasoning as per taste and cook for a while. At the end add spring onion greens sauté for a min and turn of the flame and serve.
GRAIN FREE CAULIFLOWER FRIED RICE
Ingredients:
Cauliflower – 1 big
Onion, finely chopped- 1 no.
Garlic, finely sliced- 8 cloves
Red, Yellow Bell Pepper & Capsicum, julienned – ½ each
Carrot, finely chopped- 1 no.
Sweet corn, steamed -1/4 cup
Green peas, boiled-1/4 cup
Ginger, grated- ½ tbsp
Garlic, minced- ½ tbsp
Spring Onion Greens, chopped- 4tbsp
Soya sauce- 1tsp
Green chilli sauce - 2tbsp
Black pepper powder- 1tsp
Oil- 1tbsp
Salt, to taste
Method:
Chop the cauliflower into florets and add it to water to which 2 tablespoon salt is added. After 30 minutes, drain, wash and keep aside.
Pulse this in a food processor for 1 minute till it looks like grains. You can even grate this using a grater.
Heat a kadai/wok and add 1 tablespoon oil. Add sliced garlic and saute till the raw smell of garlic goes away.
Then add onion and fry till onion turns pinkish. Add carrot, julienned bell peppers & capsicum and let it cook for 5 minutes.
Add the boiled green peas and boiled sweet corn and mix well.
Add the chopped spring onion greens and mix.
Add ginger-garlic paste and soya sauce and green chilli sauce and mix well.
Finally, add the shredded cauliflower and mix well. Cook for 5 to 7 minutes.
Add black pepper powder, salt to taste, mix well and it is ready to be served.
OLIVE & TOFU IN HARISSA SAUCE CURRY
Ingredients:
Olive Oil – 1tbsp
Garlic, finely chopped- 6 cloves
Onion, finely chopped- 1 no.
Cumin powder (Jeera)- 1tsp
Harissa Paste- 1/3 cup
Tomato puree- 1 cup
Salt, to taste
Honey- 1tbsp
Water- 1/3 cup
Black pepper powder- 1tsp
Black olives- 1/3 cup
Tofu, cut into cubes- 200g
Method:
For the Harissa Paste:-
Heat oil in a pan, add 1tsp cumin seeds and let them splutter, then add 4-5 red Kashmiri chillies, ½ of the red bell pepper, 1 clove of garlic, 1 tbsp tomato paste/ketchup, cool and blend.)
In a pan heat olive oil, on medium flame, add garlic and sauté and then add onions and saute for 3-4 minutes, until the onions begin to sweat and change colour.
To this onion-garlic mixture in the pan, add the cumin powder, salt to taste, add the harissa sauce and stir.
Then add tomato puree & salt mix and allow this mixture to come to a boil.
Once the onion-tomato mixture comes together, add water and allow the harissa curry to come to a boil. Add the black pepper powder, olives and tofu, cover and cook for about 2 minutes.
Turn off the heat, transfer the Olive & Tofu In Harissa Curry to a serving bowl and serve hot with brown rice/red rice or with multigrain toast.
BARLEY RISOTTO
Ingredients:
Barley, soaked - 1 1/2 cups
Oil - 1 tablespoon
Garlic, chopped - 1 tablespoon
Onion, finely chopped -1 medium
Vegetable stock/milk - 3 cups
Red chilli flakes - 1 teaspoon
Salt to taste
Crushed black peppercorns to taste
Parmesan cheese powder -1/4 cup
Spinach chopped- 1 cup
Method:
Heat oil in a non-stick pan, add garlic and sauté for 30 seconds. Add onion, mix and sauté till golden. Add the pearl barley, mix and cook for a minute.
Add vegetable stock, chilli flakes, salt and crushed peppercorns mix cover and cook till the barley is done.
Add parmesan cheese and mix well. Switch off heat, add spinach and mix well.
Serve hot garnished with spinach.
Do give these recipes a try & give us your feedback in the comments section below. Be safe, be healthy.
