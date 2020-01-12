Onion Health Benefits: Here's how adding onions in your diet can keep you HEALTHY

Onions are popularly known in the culinary field for enhancing the flavours of certain food items. But, while doing so, they are also super beneficial for health. Find out why

Onion, aka bulb onion or common onion, is a vegetable of the genus Allium. Its close relatives are garlic, shallot, leek, and Chinese onion. It is widely cultivated and used for culinary purposes. We know that all types of vegetables are beneficial for our health as they are rich in nutrients and minerals. They can improve numerous health issues and regulate many functions in the body. Onion is one such vegetable, which is also known for its multiple benefits. They are abundant in nutrients and vitamin and Onions can easily be added to our diet. Here are some of their benefits:

Packed with nutrients

Onions are low in calories but high in vitamins and minerals. It is rich in vitamin C, which regulates immune health, collagen production, tissue repair and iron absorption. Onions also are high in Vitamin B9 folate and B6 pyridoxine. They work to improve metabolism, red blood cell production and nerve function.

Good for heart health

Onions have antioxidants and compounds that fight inflammation, decrease triglycerides and reduce cholesterol levels. These are the major factors of heart diseases. The anti-inflammatory properties also help to reduce high blood pressure and prevent blood from getting clotted.

Packed with antioxidants

Antioxidants prevent oxidation. It's a process of cellular damage, which results in diseases like cancer, diabetes and heart disease. They also contain over 25 different varieties of flavonoid antioxidants. Onions can also lower the risk of stomach and colorectal cancers.

Controls blood sugar

Onions can control blood sugar, which is important for diabetics. The quercetin and sulfur compounds in it have antidiabetic effects. Quercetin interacts with cells in the small intestine, pancreas, skeletal muscle, fat tissue and liver to control whole-body blood sugar regulation.

Boosts bone density

Onions are good for postmenopausal women as it prevents bone loss. It reduces oxidative stress, preventing osteoporosis and boosting bone density.

Improves digestion process

Onions are high in fibre and prebiotics, which are necessary for optimal gut health. Prebiotics are nondigestible types of fibre that are broken down by the gut bacteria. Onions increase the number of friendly bacteria in our gut and improve the function of the immune system.

Credits :Healthline

