Organic food items every health freak must buy

The rise of organic food and people’s increasing fondness regarding the same has led to a lot many companies launching healthy alternatives. From food that’s grown without the interference of pesticides and is not genetically modified, the journey of organic produce has come a long way. So whether you’re wanting to kickstart your healthy eating journey or have been eating clean for a long time, be sure to check out our list of products to help you make an informed choice about what to buy.

1. Natural Raw Sugar

Healthier than any other kind of sugar known and used in the everyday operations of any household, the organic raw sugar is the perfect step to move from tasty but unhealthy daily practices to healthier ones. Featuring a very distinct, raw flavour, the sugar can be used in every way brown or white sugar can be used making it a staple for cooking.

2. Organic Choco Oats Bar

A flavoursome blend of juicy dates, whole oats and crunchy nuts make this a pleasant snack. This could be a go-for power bar before a morning run. It has wholesome ingredients sourced from organic farms free from harmful chemicals and pesticides. All products are hand-made, put through stringent safety and quality checks.

3. Raw Organic Honey

Raw honey means honey as it exists in the beehive or as obtained during the extractions which has not been heated or pasteurised during the process. It has its own uniqueness which makes it all the more tempting, delicious and smooth. It contains a hint of pollen grains which helps in digestion as well.

4. Organic Quinoa

Quinoa is the current superfood at the tip of everyone’s tongue be it in cooking shows or chef’s recommendations. It is naturally a gluten-free grain and due to the protein factor, vegans have made it their top favourite. So kickstart your healthy eating journey with none other than the mighty quinoa goodness.

5. Nuts, Seeds & Berries Organic Mix

An assorted combo of dry fruits, nuts, seeds and berries for healthy snacking constitutes world-class and internationally sourced items. It is packed with antioxidants and energy-rich nuts, berries that help you stay full for a long time and also keep your energy levels consistent. A handful before you hit the gym to lift a little more and a handful after the gym for a pick-me-up snack.

6. Organic Honey Crunch Muesli

Each bowl of this honey crunch muesli packs crispy and heart healthy wholegrain flakes, real fruits with crunchy nuts and omega rich seeds. Apart from having zero added sugar, it is also rich in digestive fiber. Get it now!

ALSO READ: Must have vegan swaps for your everyday items