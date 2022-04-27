Palate-tickling dishes from Brazil that you simply must try

A country known for its lush mountains, captivating culture and pristine coastlines, Brazil sure has a lot to offer when it comes to culinary art. Authentic Brazilian food is rich in flavor and you can look forward to a myriad of seafood dishes along with some of the best cocoa laced desserts. If you can’t fly to the country just yet, then take a look at some palate-tickling dishes from Brazil that you must try and cook up in your home kitchen.

Brigadeiros

The sweetest Brazilian dish on this list is Brigadeiros. Psst.. it is also the easiest treat to whip up. Quite similar in flavor to the classic chocolate truffle, this recipe uses ingredients such as condensed milk put together with drinking chocolate or cocoa powder and butter. You can garnish this with chocolate sprinkles or even the rainbow variety. Interestingly, it found was named after Brigadier Eduardo Gomes in 1940.

Bolinho de Bacalhau or Cod Fritters

Should you seek a literal translation, then Bolinho de Bacalhau basically is ‘little cod ball’. The dish champions fish and is promptly served as a snack with rice and veggies. This side dish is known for its crunchy external texture and succulent interior. Salted cod is preferred in this dish, though you may substitute with a locally available fish. The fish is first steamed and later deep fried in oil.

Vatapá or coconut milk based fish stew

If you have a large family lunch coming up and are looking for some fabulous dinner recipes to dish up over the weekend, then this fish stew fits the bill. Originating in Northeast Brazil, Vatapá is as traditional as it gets. Locals in Bahia made authentic varieties of this seafood stew using shrimp and coconut milk as the core ingredients. It also has a generous dose of palm oil, though you may use coconut oil or olive oil as a heart healthy substitute.

Brazilian Chicken Pot Pie or Empadão

This is a chicken pie with a Brazilian spin. The texture of this dish is sure to enthral you for the crust is light and flaky. When it comes to the dense and rich filling, you shall find chicken along with a delectable mix of herbs and spices. You can also include greens, peas, corn other vegetables. In some homes, the protein is swapped with beef, but you can always use chicken if you eat meat. Tofu and paneer are also great alternatives if you are vegetarian.

