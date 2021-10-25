Pamper your guests with these dry fruit packs this Diwali season

Diwali is almost here and we are ready! Ready to shop till we drop as the offers and discounts are unmissable this season. We’ve curated this list of must-have dry fruit packs that contain a choice selection of cashews, dried figs, almonds dates, pistachios and walnuts. Loaded in vitamins and minerals, it is advisable to snack on them rather than opting for the regular fried and junk food. So, add to cart and happy shopping!

1. Seedless Omani Dates

These premium seedless dates are an agricultural produce of Oman. Soft, sweet and full of flavour, they are hand-picked and carefully selected. They come in a pet can with an airtight seal to ensure the product is protected and fresh. They’re also hygienically packed in a facility, meeting all FSSAI Food Safety norms.

PRICE: ₹ 1315

2. California Almonds

These California almonds are packed in resealable pouches for extra freshness. They are crunchy, tasty, raw and natural almonds, which are perfect for an evening snack and best to be soaked in the early morning for pre-breakfast. They also protect the skin from sun exposure and contain an ample amount of vitamin E, which is labelled as a skin-friendly nutrient.

PRICE: ₹ 1099

3. Pistachio Roasted & Salted

Pistachios are one of the few nuts that contain most of the nutrients such as carbohydrates, protein, fats and dietary fiber. These are a perfect trail snack, or a party-starter, they go well with almost everything, and, then there's something about popping open the shells of pistachios, over tea and tales that is simply soothing.

PRICE: ₹ 345

4. Walnut Kernels

Walnuts are considered a heart-healthy snack that is rich in protein, antioxidants, and omega-3 fatty acids. Many studies have explored the numerous health benefits walnuts have to offer, and the versatility of these tree nuts makes it easy to incorporate them into your diet. Get them now!

PRICE: ₹ 982

5. Salted Cashew Nuts

These cashew nuts are handpicked, premium, big sized, fresh and crunchy. High in calcium and magnesium, amongst other vitamins and minerals and these nuts are perfect for a morning, pre & post workout or mid-day snack.

PRICE: ₹ 897

6. Anjeer (Dried Figs)

Anjeer, i.e., dried figs are so underrated when it comes to our regular dry fruit selection. They’re great for weight loss and regulating one’s blood pressure and are rich sources of vitamins and minerals, including vitamin A, potassium, magnesium, zinc, et cetera.

PRICE: ₹ 999

