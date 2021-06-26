Pandemic Productivity: A step by step guide to creating latte art

Latte art is a great way to give a twist to an otherwise boring cup of coffee and make it look aesthetic and stylish. Check out the steps to create latte art at home.

Who doesn’t love coffee? Coffee is the reason behind us surviving the perpetual work from home setup! It is not just a beverage, but it is the fuel that keeps us going! Coffee is indeed delicious in any form, but when it is served in a luxurious and stylish way, it is not only pleasing to the heart but also to the eye!

More often than not, when we make coffee for ourselves, we simply make sure that it is frothy and tasty enough for us to get going. We don’t really pay much heed to the aesthetics. So if you want to give your regular caffeine fix a twist, then check out these steps to create latte art.

Step 1

Pull your espresso and steam the milk. The milk should become slightly thick after steaming. Try to do both things together and don't let either of things sit for too long.

Step 2

Swirl the milk in the steaming pitcher and tilt your coffee cup at a 45° angle. Keep the pitcher around 7 cms above the cup and start pouring slowly. Pour till the coffee reaches the very top of the cup.

Step 3

Now to create latte art, bring the pitcher near the cup and start pouring the shape. Keep the pitcher close to the cup while doing this. Pour quickly but steadily.

Step 4

Once you have created the desired shape, straighten the angle of the cup. Once done, slow the flow of the milk and raise the pitcher to cut through the design.

