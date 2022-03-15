From Pani Puri shots to Thandai, here are festive recipes you can make this Holi
The sight of this human, with its pink hands, green cheeks, red forehead, and yellow nose, might have raised doubts about his belonging to this at all if it weren't for this particular day! However, Holi is one of those occasions. This festival is one of our favourites. Not only do we enjoy being surrounded by a rainbow of colours, but we also enjoy the delectable delicacies that are unique to this occasion.
To immerse yourself and the loved ones around you in the festive of food and colours, take a look at festive recipes shared by Executive Chef Nandan More, Radisson Resort & Spa Lonavala.
Pani puri shots (04 types)
Ingredients Quantity
For flavour water
Mint leaves ½ cup
Coriander leaves ½ cup
Green chili 1 no
Ginger 01 piece
Lemon 01 no medium size
Sugar 02 table spoon
Chaat masala pinch
Black salt as per taste
Method of preparation:
For masala
Ingredients Quantity
Mashed potato 01 no
Chili powder 05 gm
Salt As per taste
1. Rinse coriander and mint leaves in water and take all the ingredients of pani.(water)
2. Add mint leaves, coriander leaves, green chilli, ginger and lemon juice (lemon juice is added while grinding to prevent the mint leaves from turning dark) in the small chutney jar of a grinder.
3. Grind until smooth paste, if required, add 1/4 cup water while grinding
4. Transfer them to a large bowl and add sugar, chaat masala powder, black salt and 4 cups water. Stir with a large spoon and mix it properly. Taste for the salt and add as required. Pani is ready; place it in a refrigerator for at least 1-hour before serving or use it at room temperature.
5. Make three different colours of water after adding cranberry juice, curd, pomegranate juice and mango juice.
Assembling of pani poori
1. Take each puri and gently make a large hole on its top-middle side with a spoon or your index finger or thumb for stuffing.
2. Stuff it with masala
3. And place then on the top of the glass.
4. Serve them.
Thandai (03 types)
Ingredients Quantity
Water 01 cup
Almond 03 tablespoon
Pista 02 no
Poppy seed 02 tablespoon
Melon seed ¼ cup
Rose petal 02 table spoon
Fennel seed 01 tablespoon
Whole black pepper ½ tea spoon
Method of preparation:
1. In a bowl, pour 1 cup of warm water
2. Then add 3 tablespoons almonds, preferably rinsed
3. Next add 2 heaped tablespoons pistachios, preferably rinsed. Instead of pistachios, 4. Then add 2 tablespoons white poppy seeds.
5. Next add ¼ cup melon seeds.
6. The next ingredient to be added is 2 tablespoons dried rose petals
7. Add 1 tablespoon fennel seeds.
Then add ½ teaspoon whole black pepper
9. Mix very well. Cover and keep aside for minimum one hour or 2 hours. if you use water at room temperature, then you can also keep overnight or for 4 to 5 hours
10. In the below photo the Thandai mixture after 90 minutes.
11. Now pour the whole mixture including the soaking water in a grinder or blender jar. Do make sure to use a good grinder or blender
12. Add ½ cup sugar
13. Then add seeds from 3 to 4 green cardamoms
14. Next add 1 pinch saffron. Saffron is optional and you can skip it
15. Grind the mixture to a very smooth and fine paste. Remove in a bowl and keep aside Take 4 tablespoons of the thandai paste in a glass.
Add 1 cup of cold or chilled milk. You can also use half-half combination of milk and water. 16 Now you can make three different flavours from this basic thandai by adding saffron, extra rose and extra pista in to it.
Aloo Tikki
Ingredients Quantity
For Aloo tikki mix
Potato, boiled, peeled and mashed 04 no
Turmeric ¼ tea spoon
Ginger powder ½ tea spoon
Cumin powder ½ tea spoon
Kashmiri red chili powder ½ tea spoon
Chaat masala ½ teaspoon
Amchur powder ½ teaspoon
Chopped coriander ¼ chopped
Salt as per taste
Rice flour 4-5 table spoon
Other ingredients required
Oil 3-4 table spoon
Green chutney as per required
Curd beaten ½ cup
Tamarind chutney as per required
Chaat masala as per taste
Black salt as required
Method of preparation
1. Rinse and then take 4 medium potatoes in a 2-litre pressure cooker. Also add ½ teaspoon salt. Add enough water just about covering the potatoes.
2. Pressure cooks for 4 to 5 whistles on medium flame or till the potatoes are softened and of a mashable consistency.
3. When the potatoes become warm, peel them and mash well. Let the mashed potatoes cool completely.
4. Then add ¼ teaspoon turmeric powder, ½ teaspoon ginger powder, ½ teaspoon cumin powder, ½ teaspoon Kashmiri red chilli powder, ½ teaspoon chaat masala and ½ teaspoon dry mango powder.
5. Then add ¼ cup chopped coriander leaves and salt as per taste
6. Add 4 to 5 tablespoons rice flour. mix very well, Check the taste and add more chaat masala or red chilli powder or dry mango powder or salt if required. Make medium sized balls from the aloo tikki mixture. Shape or flatten them in to tikkis or patties.
7. Frying Aloo Tikki, Heat 1.5 to 2 tablespoons oil on a tawa or frying pan. Keep the flame to medium and then place the aloo tikkis on the tawa or pan.
8. Begin to fry the aloo tikkis. when one side is golden and crisp, flip each tikki and fry the second side, Flip the tikkis again when the second side is golden and crisp.
9. Flip once or twice more and fry till all the aloo tikkis are crisp and evenly golden, remove aloo tikki and place them on kitchen paper towels. For frying the next batch again add 1.5 to 2 tablespoons oil and fry in a similar way.
10. Assembling And Making Aloo Tikki Chaat, In a bowl, take ½ cup of fresh curd and whisk till smooth, Place 2 to 3 aloo tikkis in each serving plate or bowl. The aloo tikkis have to be hot when you start assembling them.
11. Pour some curd as required, then drizzle some green chutney. Add as required, Now drizzle some sweet tamarind chutney. Add as required.
12. Sprinkle two to three pinches of chaat masala and 1 to 2 pinches of black salt all over. At this step you can add some sev, chopped onions and chopped coriander leaves.
13. Serve aloo tikki chaat immediately.
Also Read: 5 Tantalizing Assamese chutney recipes that you must try