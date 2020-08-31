Payasam To Appam: 6 Scrumptious dishes that you must not miss on Onam

On the cheerful occasion of Onam, a yearly cultural festival celebrated in the South India, here are the 6 delectable dishes that you can make to celebrate the occasion with joy!

Onam is an important Keralite festival which is celebrated with a lot of gusto annually by Malayalees across the globe. The enthusiastic celebration takes place for 10 days during the harvest season that marks the homecoming of Mahabali, a mythical king whose reign was considered a golden era in the history of Kerala.



Onam festivities involve several beautiful traditions like decorating home with stunning flower garlands, playing numerous games, dancing on traditional music and even elephant processions. However, this festival cannot be completed without the nine-course meal served on a huge banana leaf. Here are the 5 delectable dishes that are worth trying this onam.



1. Payasam

The traditional Indian dessert for Onam festival, Payasam is a tempting kheer dish that is often offered as prasad. Cooked in milk with rice, cashews, cardamom and raisins, payasam makes for a delicious, cream-based sweet. Besides the classic payasam, there are innumerable payasam recipes that are made with coconut and moong dal.

2. Erissery

This lip-smacking dish is tempered with a delectable blend of mildly-spiced grated coconut, pumpkin, green chillies and garlic. With a dash of mustard seeds and fried curry leaves, this is a traditional dish that is prepared during the Onam festival in Kerala.

3. Ney Appam

This rice or semolina-based fritter snack is a perfect and easy treat for Onam festival. As the name suggests, they are little pancake-like balls made with a generous amount of ghee. Made with rice/semolina, banana, jaggery and coconut, this dish is super crispy and crunchy.

4. Pulissery

This easy-to-make dish is made with cucumber, ash gourd, coconut, buttermilk and a dash of mixed spices. This is a popular dish that can be easily paired with rice or chapati which would not only enhance the taste but will also tantalise your taste buds.

5. Dry Fruit Kesari

Made with semolina or rice and extremely rich dry fruits, this is a delicious pudding that’s made on the joyous occasion of Onam. With the generous amount of ghee, this enticing delicacy will soothe your taste buds in an instant.

6. Pachadi

With a smashing mixed blend of coconut, pineapple and curd with fiery spices, this mouth-watering cuisine can be made in minutes. With a blend of fine chillies, this dish can be savoured with rice or chapati.

