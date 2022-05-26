PCOS friendly breakfast recipes to balance your hormones in delicious bites

Women who are experiencing the Polycystic ovary syndrome or PCOS are often asked to make lifestyle changes to better manage this hormonal disorder. Whether it is a delayed menstrual cycle you’ve been experiencing or have been recently diagnosed with PCOD; it can help to make steady changes such including exercise in your daily routine and tweaking your diet. Some of the following breakfast recipes have been designed to be gluten free, dairy free and even to be high protein in nature. We hope they make your journey to balancing your hormones a happy and tasty one!

Gluten Free chila using Bajra flour with aloo palak

While you may have seen your fair share of fancy recipes that help manage PCOS, the exotic nature of the ingredients may have made it tricky to prepare on a daily basis. So, for your morning breakfast, we bring you a wholesome recipe that needs no fancy ingredients. All you need is bajra flour, tomatoes, spinach leaves, onions and other kitchen staples such as ginger, potatoes and green chillies.The best part about this nutritious meal is that it can be enjoyed by your whole family and it won’t take you longer than 30 minutes to cook it.

High Protein and fiber rich poha with Sattu powder

If you have been considering consuming high protein foods for breakfast instead of carbs, then you’re in the right place. Not only does this high protein breakfast aid weight loss, but this instant poha upma is a treat for your tastebuds. It has peanuts, poha, onions, sattu powder and an abundance of fibre as well, which will assist in lowering your cholesterol. Moreover, it is gluten free and vegan which is ideal for people who have Thyroid issues and will keep you satiated for a significant period of the morning.

PCOS friendly Guacamole Chicken Salad

One of the key reasons why people insist on starting their mornings with a guacamole laced dish is because Avocados are considered the holy grail for women with PCOS. They are an excellent addition for they contain healthy unsaturated fatty acids that balance hormones and regulate ovulation. Snack on this salad for breakfast or even between meals as it is enriched with protein and packs a punch of flavor.

Dairy-free Oats for PCOD

Many believe that one of the healthiest things people can have for breakfast is a bowl of oatmeal with some milk and berries. Well, if you have been considering going dairy free, then you probably want to replace the milk with a substitute. Take a look at this recipe for dairy-free oats with almond milk and flax seeds packed with Omega 3 fatty acids that will aid you in regulating your hormones with every delectable morsel!

