Peanut Butter Recipe: Here's how to make preservative and sugar free peanut butter at home

Peanut Butter, as we know, is chock-full of protein and its consumption is ideal for both, people who want to lose weight as well as for those who want to bulk up. This butter is a great vegetarian source of protein and is quite versatile as it can be incorporated in several dishes and one can prepare yummy delicacies which suit your palate. Aside from protein, it is also loaded with heart-healthy monosaturated fats. It is also packed with vital nutrients such as magnesium, phosphorus, zinc, niacin and vitamin B6 among others. Speaking of health benefits, the same aids in weight loss, lower blood sugar levels, boost heart health and reduces the chances of breasts cancer among others.

So, after reading this, you may plan to order peanut butter right away, but let me stop you from that. Ideally, one should avoid buying store-bought peanut butter as they may have refined sugar, refined oil and preservatives among others. And on the other hand, homemade butter will not only be free from all these but will be cost-effective as well. Yes, compare the cost of 100 grams of a jar of peanut butter and the cost of peanuts that you will buy and prepare butter out of it. You will be super surprised and would go for a homemade one.

Want to know how to make all-natural peanut butter at home? Then you are at right place as we have posted a recipe of the same and best part about it is that you can make it just a few minutes.

Coming to the recipe, below are the ingredients and to do info:

Ingredients:

2 cups of roasted peanuts (remove the skin), 1/4 teaspoon of pink Himalayan salt

Method:

Add the peanuts and salt in a mixie and pulse it for a couple of times to get crushed peanuts. Give a mix with a spoon. And grind it at full speed. After a minute of grind, you will get a paste and oil will start releasing. Give a mix again with a spoon. And grind it again for 30 seconds. finally, you will get thick and creamy peanut butter.

Check out the video right below for the recipe:

