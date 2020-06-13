People have been peeling food items wrong all this while: Watch to know the right way

This viral video showcases a simple and effective peeling hack. Read on to know more.

Peeling is one of the daily things that we do. Right from carrots, cucumbers, and potatoes, but it can be a task when we have to do it multiple times for a big batch right. But what if I tell you that we have been using the peeler wrong all this while? A TikTok user shared a video of peeling hack. With the help of this brilliant idea, you can simplify the tedious task of peeling veggies and fruits. Normally, we use one side of the peeler to peel the vegetable. And we start from the tip and come down to the root and again repeat the same for all sides.

But actually, as per the TikTok hack, you should continue to peel the vegetable in upward and downward motions and no, you don't stop or lift the peeler any point. This way there will be a zig-zag motion and the skins of any food item will get away in a matter of seconds. The video which was posted by a TikTok user called Liv Dilton from Australia peeled a carrot with a peeler that had dual blades and a razor-like body. Still unclear about the hack? Check out the video right below.



@liv.dalton ##foodhacks ##fyp ##foryou ##lifehacks ♬ original sound - liv.dalton

This super easy and effective way to peel any foodstuff has gone viral on the video-sharing app. It has garnered more than 500k views. She captioned the video as, "You've been using a peeler wrong your whole life." Viewers who saw the video were shell shocked to see how quickly and easily the peel of the carrot came off. This effortless process of peeling the skins of fruits and veggies will help several home cooks and chefs, especially when there has to be a lot of peeling to be done for big meals.

What are your views on this hassle-free and game-changing peeling hack? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: How to store potatoes and onions in the right way to make them last longer?

Credits :TikTok

Share your comment ×