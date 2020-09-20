Pepperoni Pizza Day: Try this delicious Pepperoni Pizza recipe by Chef Riddhima Sood

Craving some pizza? Check out this lip-smacking cheesy delight prepared by expert chef in two ways to satisfy your pizza cravings.

Who doesn’t love the crispy crusts combined with an array of ingredients with cheese dripping from all sides? Pizza is one of the most popular foods in the world. They may have originated in Italy, but Indians have proclaimed their love for the dish in more than one way. From parties to late-night comfort food, it has become an integral part of many households.

To honour the scrumptious pizza, September 20 is celebrated as National Pepperoni Pizza Day in the US. But that doesn’t mean that we can’t celebrate the cheesy delight to the fullest on this day too. To celebrate the day, we have a delicious recipe of Pepperoni pizza by Riddhima Sood to tantalise your taste buds.

Check out pepperoni pizza recipe by Riddhima Sood.

Preparation Time: 20 minutes + fermenting time

Cooking Time: 12-15 minutes

Serves: 2 medium Pizzas

Ingredients

For Pizza Dough

-4 cups refined flour

-Pinch of Salt

-1 tbsp sugar

-1½ tsp yeast

-1 cup + 4 tbsp warm water

-3 tbsp olive oil

-½ cup semolina, for dusting

-2 cups Mozzarella cheese, shredded or grated

-1 ½ cups Pepperoni, thinly sliced

For Pizza Sauce

-2 tomatoes, roasted, peeled & de-seeded

-1 onion, roasted & roughly chopped

-4-5 garlic cloves

-1 tsp black pepper

-2 tsp oregano

-1 tsp chilli flake

-1 tsp olive oil

Process

1) Mix salt & refined flour in a bowl, set aside.

2) Add sugar, yeast & warm water to a bowl. Give it a stir, cover & set aside for 20 minutes.

3) Add the yeast mix to the flour along with the oil & mix well till it combines.

4) Transfer to a work surface & knead for 8-10 minutes.

5) Cover & set aside for 6-12 hours. (longer the dough ferments, better the taste)

6) To prepare the Pizza sauce, add all ingredients to a blender jar & blend till a smooth paste forms.

7) Heat it in a pan for 2-3 minutes & its ready to use. (Note: For that extra smoky flavour, add in a ½ tbsp of barbeque sauce to your pizza sauce while heating it on pan.)

8) Knock back the air & knead for another 2-3 minutes.

9) Divide into equal portions, dust a plate with flour & place the divided dough on it. Cover & set aside for another 30 minutes.

10) Pre-heat the oven for 20 minutes at 180 degree.

11) Dust work surface with flour, shape each portion into a pizza, dust with semolina & transfer to a pizza pan.

12) Spread pizza sauce, sprinkle lots of cheese & top with pepperoni.

13) Bake at 180 for 12-15 minutes.

ALSO READ: Cheeseburger Day 2020: Here’s the recipe of Vegetable Cheese Burger to indulge in to celebrate the day

Share your comment ×