From Pho to Banh Xeo: 5 Mouthwatering Vietnamese dishes every food lover must try once

If you’re salivating by just the mention of food, then this list of Vietnamese dishes will surely please you. Here are 5 dishes you must try once in your lifetime.

Are you a self-proclaimed foodie? Do you like to indulge in the different flavours dipped in the rich history of different countries? If yes, then you have to try Vietnamese dishes. While some countries may be known for innovative dishes with intricate details, Vietnam is best known for its traditional and simple recipes. These recipes have stood the test of time as they are delicious.

Whether it is a tiny street food stall or fine dining restaurant, the food in Vietnam is mouth-watering. They are rich in flavours and quick recipes that are easy to make. Over the past decade, the cuisine has gained much prominence and made quite an appearance across India as well.

Here is a list of Vietnamese dishes you should try if you haven’t already.

Pho

One of the most popular Vietnamese dishes, pho is steaming noodle soup dish that’s traditionally eaten for breakfast. It is made with warming chicken or broth. The best thing about this recipe is that you can season it the way you like.

Banh Mi

It is a Vietnamese sandwich that’s made up of a combination of pork and fresh vegetables like cucumber slices, pickled vegetables, cilantro and more. Drizzled with seasoning and fresh chillies, it tastes like a rich ham sandwich with an array of flavours and textures.

Bun Cha

Bun Cha is a traditional Vietnamese pork dish that’s a speciality of Hanoi. It comprises of grilled pork and rice noodles, served with a dipping sauce. Fun fact - it became famous when Barak Obama and Chef Anthony Bourdain met over a bowl of Bun Cha in Hanoi.

Goi Cuan

These fresh spring rolls are typically packed with pork, prawns and crispy veggies, and served at room temperature with a sweet-and-spicy peanut-based dipping sauce. It was named Goi Chun among the world’s ’50 best foods’ in 2011.

Banh Xeo

Give your classic pancake a Vietnamese twist with Banh Xeo. If you like to dig in a savoury pancake rather than a sweet pancake, then this is the dish for you. This crispy street food is made from rice flour and coconut milk with turmeric. It is topped with squid or shrimp, silvers of sliced pork and spices.

ALSO READ: From Apple Tart to Macarons: 5 best French recipes you should try once

Share your comment ×