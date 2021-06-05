Pho: Make this scrumptious dish at home with this quick recipe

Pho is a Vietnamese noodle soup that is made with meat, rice noodles and herbs. Check out this super easy below to make this flavourful dish at home.

Asian cuisine boasts of many interesting dishes that have a unique flavour and distinct taste. From delicious soups to slurpy noodles, the list of fascinating Asian dishes is endless. One such scrumptious dish is Pho. It is a Vietnamese soup dish that is made with rice noodles or Banh pho noodles, meat, herbs and broth.

It has a savoury flavour and has many variations like Pho bac and Pho nam. It is a popular dish in Vietnam. Have a look at the detailed recipe given below to make delicious Pho at home and indulge in the rich and beautiful flavours of this soup dish.

Step 1

For the aromatics, heat a skillet and place 2 onions cut into halves and 100 grams of sliced ginger on it and cook till they become charred. Lightly toast spices including 10 star anise, 4 cardamom pods, 1 tbsp coriander seeds, 2 cloves and 4 cinnamon quills on a skillet and keep aside.

Step 2

Heat some water in a pot and bring it to a boil. Next, add the spices and the aromatics to the pot along with some salt to taste and 1 tbsp sugar. Now add 1 kg of meaty bones of the meat that you are using. Traditionally beef is used in Pho, but you can use any protein like chicken, pork, etc. Simmer for 3 hours and strain the broth.

Step 3

Take 200 grams of thin rice noodles and soak them in water for 1 hour. Then bring a pot of water and cook the noodles in water for 1 minute. Strain the water and keep it aside.

Step 4

For assembling, divide noodles among 4 serving bowls. Begin by topping the noodles with chopped cilantro and green onions. Then pour the broth on top. Stir and let it sit for a few minutes.

Step 5

Serve Pho with bean sprouts, basil, lime wedges and hoisin sauce on the side.

