Pho: Make this scrumptious dish at home with this quick recipe
Asian cuisine boasts of many interesting dishes that have a unique flavour and distinct taste. From delicious soups to slurpy noodles, the list of fascinating Asian dishes is endless. One such scrumptious dish is Pho. It is a Vietnamese soup dish that is made with rice noodles or Banh pho noodles, meat, herbs and broth.
It has a savoury flavour and has many variations like Pho bac and Pho nam. It is a popular dish in Vietnam. Have a look at the detailed recipe given below to make delicious Pho at home and indulge in the rich and beautiful flavours of this soup dish.
Step 1
For the aromatics, heat a skillet and place 2 onions cut into halves and 100 grams of sliced ginger on it and cook till they become charred. Lightly toast spices including 10 star anise, 4 cardamom pods, 1 tbsp coriander seeds, 2 cloves and 4 cinnamon quills on a skillet and keep aside.
Step 2
Heat some water in a pot and bring it to a boil. Next, add the spices and the aromatics to the pot along with some salt to taste and 1 tbsp sugar. Now add 1 kg of meaty bones of the meat that you are using. Traditionally beef is used in Pho, but you can use any protein like chicken, pork, etc. Simmer for 3 hours and strain the broth.
Step 3
Take 200 grams of thin rice noodles and soak them in water for 1 hour. Then bring a pot of water and cook the noodles in water for 1 minute. Strain the water and keep it aside.
Step 4
For assembling, divide noodles among 4 serving bowls. Begin by topping the noodles with chopped cilantro and green onions. Then pour the broth on top. Stir and let it sit for a few minutes.
Step 5
Serve Pho with bean sprouts, basil, lime wedges and hoisin sauce on the side.
