From Phoebe’s Grandma's Cookies To Joey’s Meatball Sub: 5 Iconic FRIENDS show based recipes to try

FRIENDS cookbook will release in the latter half of the year. Meanwhile, you can make these 5 recipes at home while binge-watching the classic.

It has been over 16 years since the series Friends went off the air but it continues to remain one of the favourites of many. The show is so loved that the cast announced reuniting for an HBO special, which has been put on hold due to the pandemic. But there is good news! A Friends official cookbook titled Friends: The Official Cookbook is coming in the latter half of the year. Written by chef Amanda Yee, the book will feature more than 50 Friends-inspired dishes. Don’t worry, it will have nothing that will taste like feet.

If you are an avid fan of Friends, you must have rewatched every episode multiple times. And you must have noticed how food plays an important role in the series. From Joey’s special to Rachel and Chandler’s floor cheesecake, there are plenty of funny food moments on the show. Since there were so many Friends recipes to pick from, I condensed them down to 5 of the most famous foods that you can make easily at home.

In honour of the most beloved sitcom FRIENDS, here are 5 recipes you c an make at home.

Phoebe's chocolate chip cookies

Who can forget Phoebe’s grandmother’s ‘secret’ recipe that came from the French baker, “Nestle Toulouse”? But it turns out to be the one found on the back of the chocolate chips.

Chandler and Rachel’s Cheesecake

Do you remember when Rachel and Chandler kept stealing their neighbour’s cheesecake delivery, repeatedly? They used to find it so delicious that they eat one straight off the hallway floor. When cheesecake is done right, it will be worth every bite.

The Joey Meatball Subs

Throughout all the seasons, you see the friends binge a lot on food. But no one loves it more than Joey, who even had a Joey special. All the Joey Tribbiani fans, here is a recipe of one of his favourite dishes – Meatball Subs.

Monica’s Jam

When Monica and Richard break up, she ends up making a lot of Jam to take her mind off of him and get over the breakup. She might have a very good reason, but you need any to make this delicious strawberry jam.

Ross’s Turkey Sandwich

“My sandwich? MY SANDWICH?” No one can forget the “moist-maker” made with Thanksgiving leftovers and a piece of gravy-soaked bread. But you don’t need a holiday to enjoy this one, find the recipe right below to enjoy it.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×