Photos of gourmet food from Priyanka Chopra’s New York City restaurant SONA

Priyanka Chopra's restaurant Sona had a grand opening today in New York City. The food helmed by chef Hari Nayak is mouth-watering.

Priyanka Chopra has been super excited about her newest venture, her high-end Indian restaurant in New York City, Sona, which is opening today amidst much fanfare and excitement. PC shared her joy on her social media handle saying, “What started as a simple craving for great Indian food has become this labor of love, and I can’t wait to welcome you all in, and for you to experience timeless India in the heart of New York City!”

Priyanka also shared that it was her hubby Nick Jonas, who chose the name for the restaurant. She wrote, “Thanks to @nickjonas - yes! Hubby came up with the name at an early tasting with the team, as Sona means ‘gold,’ and he had heard that word in India, well...A LOT, throughout our wedding! We’re opening following all NYC and NY State safety guidelines to ensure you have a night to remember. I’m devastated I’m not there to celebrate, but I’m definitely there in heart and spirit...and on FaceTime.”

Interior designer Melissa Bowers has designed the place in an ‘Indo Deco’ style, inspired by the art deco period of India. The food is helmed by chef Hari Nayak, who has a wide range of experience working in the exquisite kitchens of Bangalore - India, Bangkok, Dubai, and the United Arab Emirates after graduating from the Culinary Institute of America.

The menu is mouth-watering and consists of dishes such as dosa and chutney but with a twist. That’s right, you have dishes like Aged Cheddar Dosa with Turmeric Edamame Mash and Coconut Chutney and Tandoor Roasted Beets with cumin. The specialty of the menu is that it includes specific regional dishes from Mumbai to Goa.

The chef’s signature dishes include Kofta Korma which consists of Dancing Ewe Farms Ricotta Dumpling, Cashew Sauce, Chili Cheese Naan, and looks absolutely delicious.

There is also Floyd’s Goan Fish curry, which is a tribute to the late celebrity chef Floyd, who passed away from Covid-19 recently.

Other signature dishes include cashew chicken meatballs and black pepper short rib.

The crab puree and caviar is the perfectly exquisite dish for your fine dining night, consisting of the Butter Garlic Crab and Kaluga Amber Caviar.

The Rock Shrimp Koliwada is another interesting dish with popcorn-style fritters and mango pickle Aioli.

Dessert also comes in a range of varieties from coconut kheer to Sona chocolate Gateaux, which includes cashew Praline, caramelized bananas, and Jaggery banana kulfi.

There is also coconut kheer, Gajar Halwa and Chenna Cheesecake, to help you finish your wholesome meal!

