Pina Colada Day: 5 Twisted pina colada recipes for a refreshing summer
Pina colada is a cocktail that is blended with rum, coconut cream or coconut milk, and pineapple juice and is served with ice.
While the scorching heat has been activated for a while now, it is the perfect time to indulge in some refreshing mocktails and cocktails. When it comes to delicious cocktails, Pina colada is one of the much-loved choices amongst many people. Pina colada is a cocktail that is blended with rum, coconut cream or coconut milk, and pineapple juice and is served with ice. If you like Pina Coladas, then here we bring you a recipe roundup of this refreshing summery beverage that will give you chills while boosting your mood. While the classic pina colada is a year-round favourite, there’s absolutely nothing wrong to shake things up and trying these amazing pina colada cocktail recipes in the comfort of your home.
- Pina colada sangria
Ingredients required
- 20 ml white wine
- 20 ml Pineapple juice
- Chopped pineapple
- 20 ml coconut rum
- 2 teaspoon green apple, chopped
- 5-6 Cherries, chopped
Method
- Take a blender and blend all the ingredients together except pineapple.
- Refrigerate and serve with the toppings of pineapple.
- Piña Colada Protein Smoothie
Ingredients required
- 1 cup coconut milk
- 1 frozen banana
- ½ cup pineapple, chopped
- ½ cup frozen Mango, chopped
- 1 scoop of Protein powder
- Pineapple wedge, for garnish
Method
- Take a blender and blend coconut milk, banana, pineapple, mango and protein powder until thick and smooth.
- Serve with the garnishing of pineapple wedge.
3. Go bananas Pina Colada
Ingredients required
- ½ cup banana
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- 50ml coconut flavoured liqueur
- 50ml coconut milk
- 50ml pineapple juice
- Ice cubes
- Pineapple, chopped
Method
- Take a blender and blend all the ingredients together
- Pour the mixture into a wine glass and serve with the garnishing of chopped pineapple.
4. Pina colada truffles
Ingredients required
- A pack of Oreo biscuits
- 1 block cream cheese, softened
- 1 cup crushed pineapple
- 1 tablespoon coconut rum
- ½ cup white choco chips, melted
- 2 teaspoon coconut oil
- ½ cup coconut, shredded
Method
- Take a blender and blend Oreos into it until fine crumbs are obtained. Now, transfer these crumbs into a large bowl and mix well with cream, cheese, crushed pineapple and rum.
- Now, take this mixture on the palms and formulate small balls out of it, place it on a baking sheet and freeze until hard.
- Take these balls, dip them in the white choco chips mixture and then roll out from the bowl of shredded coconut.
- Refrigerate until the chocolate gets hard and serve.
5. Strawberry pina colada blend
Ingredients required
- 20 ml coconut rum
- 1 cup frozen strawberries
- 1 cup pineapple juice
- ½ cup coconut cream
- 2 cups crushed ice
- Pineapple slices for garnishing
Method
- Take a blender and blend all the ingredients together except pineapple slices.
- Serve chilled with the topping of pineapple wedge.
