Pina Colada Day: 5 Twisted pina colada recipes for a refreshing summer

While the scorching heat has been activated for a while now, it is the perfect time to indulge in some refreshing mocktails and cocktails. When it comes to delicious cocktails, Pina colada is one of the much-loved choices amongst many people. Pina colada is a cocktail that is blended with rum, coconut cream or coconut milk, and pineapple juice and is served with ice. If you like Pina Coladas, then here we bring you a recipe roundup of this refreshing summery beverage that will give you chills while boosting your mood. While the classic pina colada is a year-round favourite, there’s absolutely nothing wrong to shake things up and trying these amazing pina colada cocktail recipes in the comfort of your home.

Pina colada sangria

Ingredients required

20 ml white wine

20 ml Pineapple juice

Chopped pineapple

20 ml coconut rum

2 teaspoon green apple, chopped

5-6 Cherries, chopped

Method

Take a blender and blend all the ingredients together except pineapple.

Refrigerate and serve with the toppings of pineapple.

Piña Colada Protein Smoothie

Ingredients required

1 cup coconut milk

1 frozen banana

½ cup pineapple, chopped

½ cup frozen Mango, chopped

1 scoop of Protein powder

Pineapple wedge, for garnish

Method

Take a blender and blend coconut milk, banana, pineapple, mango and protein powder until thick and smooth.

Serve with the garnishing of pineapple wedge.

3. Go bananas Pina Colada

Ingredients required

½ cup banana

1 teaspoon sugar

50ml coconut flavoured liqueur

50ml coconut milk

50ml pineapple juice

Ice cubes

Pineapple, chopped

Method

Take a blender and blend all the ingredients together

Pour the mixture into a wine glass and serve with the garnishing of chopped pineapple.

4. Pina colada truffles

Ingredients required

A pack of Oreo biscuits

1 block cream cheese, softened

1 cup crushed pineapple

1 tablespoon coconut rum

½ cup white choco chips, melted

2 teaspoon coconut oil

½ cup coconut, shredded

Method

Take a blender and blend Oreos into it until fine crumbs are obtained. Now, transfer these crumbs into a large bowl and mix well with cream, cheese, crushed pineapple and rum.

Now, take this mixture on the palms and formulate small balls out of it, place it on a baking sheet and freeze until hard.

Take these balls, dip them in the white choco chips mixture and then roll out from the bowl of shredded coconut.

Refrigerate until the chocolate gets hard and serve.

5. Strawberry pina colada blend

Ingredients required

20 ml coconut rum

1 cup frozen strawberries

1 cup pineapple juice

½ cup coconut cream

2 cups crushed ice

Pineapple slices for garnishing

Method

Take a blender and blend all the ingredients together except pineapple slices.

Serve chilled with the topping of pineapple wedge.

