Pineapple to Mayonnaise: 6 Toppings that should never be put on pizzas

Are you a pizza-lover and are very peculiar about your toppings? If yes, then it might cringe your thoughts knowing the terrible toppings people put on their pizzas. Keep reading to know more.

Pizza is a snack that’s loved by everyone. From an Italian staple, it has now evolved to an extremely popular dish across the world. Every place across the globe makes their own variant of the toppings for this melt-in-mouth snack.

While imagining a piping hot pizza, the first few things that pop into our mind are gooey cheese, lip-smacking sauce and an assortment of veggies. However, there are some eccentric pizza toppings that are a big no-no for your pizzas. Here are some of those odd toppings listed below.



1. Spinach

There are no second thoughts about spinach being a healthy vegetable, which is rich in vitamins- A, C, K, magnesium, iron and manganese. But this leafy vegetable is one of the worst toppings to be put on pizza. When put in the microwave, they can turn extremely soggy and drain water on the pizza leaving an absurd taste and feel for the pizza.





2. Pineapple

Pineapple is a sweet-sour fruit that’s packed with healthy nutrients that helps in bone health, immunity, wound healing and energy production. But this tropical fruit is worse to put on a pizza as a topping as it kills the authenticity of the scrumptious dish. Pineapple and cheese doesn’t go together and leaves a juicy taste.





3. Lettuce

Lettuce is super hydrating and loaded with powerful antioxidants. People love consuming crunchy and healthy lettuce as salad almost every day. Being thin leafed, it dries out quickly when put in an oven and loses its texture and becomes a mess.





4. Cream-Based Sauce

Thick sauces like mayonnaise only tastes good with vegetables in sandwiches. When it comes to pizzas, a squirt of any gloopy cream-based sauce is a bad idea. Mayo has a tangy sour-sweet taste that never melts and is nothing compared to the goodness of cheese.





5. Citrus Fruit

Fruits are super healthy and nutritious but it only goes well with pies and fruit bowls. However, adding them up on the pizza is the worst nightmare for every foodie. Apart from tomatoes, there’s no place for fruits on a pizza.





6. Everything Sweet

Pizzas made with a cookie dough crust with banana topping and served with blueberry dipping sauce is one unusual yet terrible way of eating pizza that will give you a hard time to wrap your head around.

