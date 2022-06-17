Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards: Kriti Sanon to Arjun Kapoor see tantalizing desserts inspired by celeb ensembles

Thursday evening’s Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards were indeed a glitzy affair where stars and celebrities from every sector dazzled everyone. Right from Kriti Sanon to Arjun Kapoor, the who’s who of the film industry brought their fashion A-game and wowed onlookers who couldn’t get enough of their chic style. While you marvel at the glamorous designs that Bollywood actors chose to flaunt at the prestigious award ceremony, we bring you tantalizing desserts inspired by some of these celebrity ensembles.

Kriti Sanon

Dressed in a pastel pink gown, Kriti Sanon turned on the heat as the dress had a thigh-high slit and corseted bodice. Ever the personification of elegance, Kriti flaunted her sleeveless gown by pairing it with soft pink pumps and stylish tinted glass earrings. Designed by famed Norwegian fashion designer, Aadnevik Sanon’s outfit had a delicate shimmer. Her minimal makeup and bun hairdo finished the look. We believe that this delicate French Macaron personifies her style perfectly.

A blush French macaron

Arjun Kapoor

Bollywood’s dapper hunk Arjun Kapoor opted for understated grace with a classic striped pant-suit. He completed the look with a sleek set of modish shades and a golden pocket square. His crisp and gentlemanly attire certainly won our hearts just like this Black Swiss meringue cake.

Black Swiss meringue cake with black cocoa

Radhika Madan

The hottest young actress to be making waves in the industry, Radhika Madan flaunted her girl next door look with a structured strapless mini dress. The grey dress had a wired fit with a flared skirt that complemented her frame. Pairing the dress with sparkly silver heels, she added stacked rings and dangler earrings to complete the look. Her glam makeup was on point, just as this ombre grey cake inspired by Radhika’s chic ensemble.

An Ombre grey cake

Vaani Kapoor

All eyes turned to Vaani Kapoor when she stole the spotlight on the red carpet in her white and silver Julie Vino gown. The one-shoulder number was dutifully draped around her torso and the glossy silver gown was accessorised with chunky stacked bracelets. Vaani also sported matching rings and paired the look with blow-dried hair soft pink lips. Recreate this glitter cake at home to see her stunning outfit reimagined on a plate!

A Shimmering glitter cake

Also Read: Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards: Ranveer Singh wins Super Stylish Mega Performer, shares gratitude in his speech