Pistachio Nankhatai: Check out this easy recipe to make this delicious dessert at home

When it comes to Indian desserts, jalebis, rabri, kheer and laddoos definitely top the list. Another incredibly popular and delicious Indian dessert is Nankhatai. Nankhatai basically refers to shortbread biscuits. The word ‘Nankhatai’ comes from the word ‘naan’ which means bread in Persian, whereas the word ‘khatai’ means biscuit in Dari Persian.

This dessert is usually made with sugar, clarified butter, refined flour, nutmeg and cardamom. We have for you a recipe for a nankhatai with a twist. This recipe includes pistachios that give it a rich taste. So check out this recipe to make pistachio nankhatai, as shared by Chef Anees Khan who is the Chef & Founder of Star Anise Patisserie Lokhandwala, Colaba.

Ingredients:

Pistachio powder- 90 grams

Flour- 60 grams

Gram flour- 40 grams

Cardamom powder- 6 grams

Icing sugar- 72 grams

Ghee- 60 grams

Butter- 30 grams

Green colour- 5 grams

Whole pistachio- 30 grams​​

​

Method:

1. Make a fine powder of the pistachios.

2. Mix all dry ingredients together, including the ghee, butter, and lastly, add the colour.

3. Mix it to make a nice dough. Make sure it weighs around 15 gms or is walnut-sized.

4. Make a ball and flatten it and stick whole pistachios on it.

5. Bake at 160 degrees celsius for 15-20 mins approximately.

6. Pistachio Nankhatai is ready, enjoy it.

