Places to explore in Bir for a refreshing vacation

Nestled in the beautiful mountains of Himachal Pradesh, Bir is a beautiful hilltop where you can enjoy the adventure and beautiful landscapes of the Dhauladhar mountains and Kangra valley. This place will leave you speechless from its aromatic tea estates and stunning views while making your vacay memorable. A small hill station that will surely give you a gala of experiences to fill your social feed with the best memories. Bir holds untouched natural beauty, densely lush forests, streams of crystal clear water, monasteries and ancient temples that will give your soul a much-needed relaxation from all the chaos, crowd and summer heat of the city.

Here is a list of places that you must visit while on a soothing vacation in Bir.

Gunehar Waterfall

A trip to a hill station like Bir is incomplete without taking a glimpse and a dip in the chilled and untapped water of Gunehar waterfalls. Gunehar is a small village that is only 1.5 km away from Bir but its spectacular beauty will mesmerize you in every way. You can do a trek to this place to make the experience more interesting. Surrounded by a condensed forest and gushing down from a great height, the overall appeal of this untouched water beauty will definitely appeal to you.

Billing

At a distance of 14 km away from Bir, Billing is a beautiful hilltop where you can enjoy the adventure and beautiful landscapes of the Dhauladhar mountains and Kangra valley. Being known as one of the world’s best sites to enjoy paragliding, this place can make you capture adrenaline rushes and stunning views while making your vacay memorable. You can also do a trek from Bir to reach this place. If you are planning to go in colder months, then a snowy escape on the zig-zag route will leave you stunned.

Chowgan Tea Gardens

If you want to view scenic green landscapes that are immensely dense, beautiful and aromatic then chowgan tea garden is the right place for you. Situated in the lower Bir, this tea garden has a spectacular backdrop of hills and misty clouds that adds up to its beauty. You will find varied workers over here that will take you through the process of tea manufacturing.

Sherabling monastery

Located at the foot of the Kangra valley, Sherabling is quite a famous Buddhist monastery that comprises shrine halls, a college, a school, a library, a museum, an exhibition hall and a dispensary, and that too inside the deep pine forest. A giant stupa at this place holds much momentum and this monastery is home to peace and tranquillity. While you visit Sherabling monastery, don’t forget to enjoy a cuppa of noodles, tea and thukpa in the canteen.

Soak yourself in the peaceful surroundings of Bir and augment the experience of your vacay by exploring the places mentioned above.

