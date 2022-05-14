Places to explore in Palampur for a soothing retreat

If you want to explore the scenic beauty and tranquil escapes then this hill station in North India is the thing for you. Also known as the “tea capital of Northern India”, the land of Palampur village in Himachal Pradesh does hold a constraint but surely gives you a gala of experiences to fill your social feed with the best memories. Enclosed with Dhauladhar mountains in the Kangra district, the place offers natural beauty, densely lush forests, streams of crystal clear water, monasteries and ancient temples to give your soul a much-needed relaxation from all the chaos, crowd and summer heat of the city. Here is a list of places that you must visit while on a soothing vacation in Palampur.

Sherabling monastery

Located at the foot of the Kangra valley, Sherabling is quite a famous Buddhist monastery that comprises shrine halls, a college, a school, a library, a museum, an exhibition hall and a dispensary, and that too inside the deep pine forest. A giant stupa at this place holds much momentum and this monastery is home to peace and tranquillity. While you visit Sherabling monastery, don’t forget to enjoy a cuppa of noodles, tea and thukpa in the canteen.

Billing

At a distance of 30Kms away from Palampur, billing is a beautiful hilltop where you can enjoy the adventure and beautiful landscapes of the Dhauladhar mountains and Kangra valley. Being known as one of the world’s best sites to enjoy paragliding, this place can make you capture adrenaline rushes and stunning views while making your vacay memorable. You can also do a trek from Bir to reach this place. If you are planning to go in colder months, then a snowy escape on the zig-zag route will leave you stunned.

Bundla tea estate

A well-known place for tea plantations- Palampur holds plenty of tea gardens but Bundla tea estate comes under the list of most famous and plush ones. Along with aromatic tea leaves, this place also often luxurious stays with proper facilities amid the greens. Established in the year 1860, the estate is soaked in peaceful surroundings and offers a high-end plantation and a unique experience that is worth visiting.

Chamunda Devi temple

One of the most prominent temples in Palampur, Chamunda Devi is a holy place that comes under 51 shakti peeths. It is said that this temple is 700 years old and is nestled in dense forests with picturesque hills at the milieu. Devoted to one of the seven Matrika, Chamundeshwari is developed from the eyebrow of goddess Durga. Along with the shrine, you will also find an Ayurvedic dispensary, a library and a college of Sanskrit in the area. The temple is open from 5 am to 12 pm and from 1 pm to 10 pm during the summertime while the gates open from 6 am to 12 pm and from 1 pm to 9 pm during winters.

Also Read: Best tourist places to visit in Meghalaya that will take your breath away