Places to visit in Hubli for an aesthetic sojourn

Hubli is a small city nestled in the land of Karnataka. At a distance of about 400 km away from Bengaluru, this budding city offers a diverse landscape and is a great destination for all the nature enthusiasts and history buffs out there. With its rich culture, marvellous architecture, intricate work and untouched beauty, Hubli is a great offbeat destination for a short weekend getaway. As Hubli is home to varied famous tourist destinations that will not only revive the inner you but will also provide you with a glorious glimpse of the past, here is a list of definite must-visit places you should add to your itinerary while in Hubli for an aesthetic sojourn.

Unkal Lake

With a famous statue of Swami Vivekananda and boating, you can unravel scenic views and peace at this place. The lake embraces religious and historical connotations and looks impeccable during the dusk, making you relaxed and happy. You will also witness a varied variety of beautiful birds while here. A park stroll along with a picnic can also be done at Unkal Lake. Enticing sunset views and a serene atmosphere makes it an incredible place for couples and peace lovers.

Chandramouleshwara Temple

Hubli is prominent for its spiritual air that will enlighten your soul like nothing else. Being 900 year old, Chandramouleshwara Temple situated on the edges of Unkal lake depict the architecture and intricate work of the Badami Chalukyan era. This holy place is devoted to Lord Shiva and is a secure and sheltered monument under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites Act (1958). Enclosed with excellent carvings, two lingas and mystical vibes, the excellent beauty of this place will spellbind you.

Nrupatunga Hill

Located at the Unkal Lake, Nrupatunga Hill provides a calming beauty of hillocks and an excellent viewpoint for a great escape from all the chaos and hustle-bustle. You can do a small trek to the hills and rejuvenate yourself by taking a stroll around or capturing breathtaking views. Carry your own snacks and enjoy the picnic in the lush green surroundings. The place is open 7 days a week. Plan your visit in the evening for more soothing vibes.

Navagraha Teertha

Comes under the most sacred tourist place, Navagraha Teertha is an age-old pilgrim of the Jain community that holds truly pure and sacred surroundings. The main attention of this place is a 61 feet giant statue of Shri 1008 Bhagwan Parshvanath, which weighs around 185 tons. Varied other statues of 8 Jain teerthankaras are also snuggled in this place which is worth exploring.

Do plan a small trip to Hubli to gain spiritual peace and serenity from the chaotic lives of city lights. Explore the above-written places and do let us know about your experience.

Also Read: Stunning destinations to visit in North-Eastern India for a romantic getaway