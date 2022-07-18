Places to Visit in India with your best friend for a fantastic vacation

A great vacation companion makes the journey seem shorter! Traveling with friends usually provides a sense of accomplishment. Holidays are for excellent friends and exciting excursions. So, why explore alone when you can travel with your pals and make experiences that will last a lifetime? Traveling with friends strengthens the connection. India is endowed with a plethora of landscapes that would make travelling and deciding on the ideal areas to visit with friends much easier.

Listed below are 4 places where you can visit with your friend to have a fun-filled vacation.

1. Manali

Manali in Himachal Pradesh with its paradisiacal beauty and breath-taking views have made their way into several Bollywood films today. This white paradise is blooming green during the summers and full of incredible experiences like rafting, ice skating, trekking, paragliding, and biking, among others, which you can really enjoy with your friend and build some memories with.

2. Andaman

Andaman's stunning beaches are the ideal place for friends. Andaman is a collection of hundreds of smaller and larger islands surrounded by the glistening Indian Ocean. Everything about this place screams 'adventure,' from jet boating to the Havelock Islands to finally diving into the vast Indian Ocean. Andaman will undoubtedly provide you and your best friends with a finer scuba and snorkeling experience than the actors could in 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'!

3. Goa

The tropical state of Goa has to be one of the nicest destinations to visit in India with friends! But what makes it much better is the thrill of riding bikes and gypsies on those coastal routes with fun-loving companions. It's the ideal location in the world to let go of life's concerns with your best friend, whether they're the frustration of not getting your desired job, a break-up with your partner, or any other life difficulty.

4. Leh Ladakh

You could choose this trip if you enjoy biking and want to challenge the landscape of the Himalayas that lead up to Leh Ladakh in Himachal Pradesh. The Chadar Trek is one of the best and most thrilling experiences Ladakh has to offer. The trek route is more than 100 kilometers long and takes many days. This is without a doubt one of the nicest sites in India to visit with friends and bond over.

You can plan your next group adventure now that you know these wonderful tourist destinations to visit with your buddies.

Also Read: 4 Places to visit this year where you might run across a Bollywood celebrity