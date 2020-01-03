Planning your 'single girls' trip? Ditch Goa and head straight to THESE places

Is you friend getting married and are you'll planing a last girls trip soon? If yes, then read below to find out places where you'll can go to have fun in India instead of Goa.

Winter season is not only the season for wearing your favourite knit sweaters and cardigans, but it's also the season of weddings. Many people decide to have a winter wedding, and hence winter is also known as the wedding season. Wedding, is surely one of the joyous moments of a person's life, and they want to celebrate that moment with their loved ones. And if your gal pal is getting married soon, and is all set to take the plunge, then we are sure you are planning one amazing bachelorette too.

If bachelorette is on your mind and you're finding a place to go, then we are here to help you with it. Read below to find out places you can visit apart from Goa for a perfect last single girls trip. So pack your bags, note the places and plan that trip right away.

Alleppey:

Staying in a boathouse with your gal pals sounds fun, right? Well, it's time to experience it then. Alleppey in Kerala, is known for its backwaters and majestic boat houses. You can chill and unwind in the boathouses, go for ayurvedic spa sessions and chill by the beach.

Sikkim:

Sikkim equals heaven. Right from nature to adventure, this place has everything you need. Visit the stunning Lake Tsomgo and Rumtek Monastery, nothing here is to be missed. You and your gals can also do a ropeway and paragliding.

Pondicherry:

Lip-smacking food, dainty cafes, laid charm, colourful streets, french architecture and exquisite beaches, there's nothing that you cannot love about Pondicherry. This quaint little place is an ideal spot to visit with your girl gang.

Havelock:

A four-hour ferry ride from Port Blair is all it takes to whisk you away to the heavenly island called Havelock. Pristine blue waters and the crystal clear sands will take your mind away from all that wedding planning back home. Chill on the beach, take a walk in the sand and explore the underwater life with scuba diving.

Gokarna:

If you love Goa, but can't handle the crowd, then Gokarna is your place to be. Serene virgin beaches, laid back charm and quaint cafes make Gokarna a perfect place to chill with your gang.

