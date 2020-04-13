Pohela Boishakh Recipes: THESE are the traditional Bengali dishes to make for the Bengali New Year

Pohela Boishakh is celebrated as the Bengali New Year. Due to the Coronavirus lockdown, this day will be celebrated at home while quarantining. So, prepare these mouth-watering dishes for the celebration of Bengali New Year.

Pohela Boishakh 2020 will be celebrated on April 14. This day is celebrated as the Bengali New Year which falls in the month of Boishakh according to the Bengali Calendar. Pohela Boishakh or Naba Borsho is considered to be one of the most popular festivals of Bengal. On this day, Bengalis greet each other by saying ‘Shubho Naba Borsho’ (Happy New Year). They wear new clothes and visit temples to seek blessings from god on this auspicious day. People also go to meet their friends and family and spend the whole day with them.

But due to the COVID-19 lockdown, people will be staying at home. But you can still make this day extra special by cooking some delicious traditional Bengali dishes. Some of the popular Bengali preparations are Holud Pulao, Kosha Mangsho, Chingri Malaikari, Muri Ghonto, etc. Relish these flavourful preparations with your family to make this day a memorable one.

Bengali Recipes for Pohela Boishakh: Try these traditional Bengali dishes to celebrate this day with great enthusiasm during the lockdown.

Basanti Polao

Mutton Kosha

Chingri Malaikari

Luchi

Chaler Payesh or Rice Pudding

