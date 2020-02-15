Poppy Seeds Recipes: THESE preparations of posto will keep your gut healthy

Poppy seeds are rich in fibre that is good for the digestion process. Check out these two delicious recipes with poppy seeds.

Poppy seeds are one of the staple foods of Bengali cuisine, which is known as 'posto' in Bengali. But it has other names in different languages like khus khus in Hindi, kasa kasa in Tamil, gasagase in Kannada and afu guti in Assamese. Poppy seeds were first introduced to the Indians by Arabian traders. According to the nutritionists, poppy seeds are rich in antioxidant properties along with phosphorus, Vitamin B and fibre. For being rich in fibre, poppy seeds are good for the digestive system and chronic constipation. And the oil derived from posto is beneficial for the stomach and acidity if massaged on the body regularly. On top of that, poppy seeds have chemical compounds that are good for lowering cholesterol and high blood pressure. They also strengthen the nervous system to provide better sleep and relax the body. So, here we have brought two poppy seeds recipes that will help you to keep you gut super healthy. Check them out.

Recipe of poppy seeds with steam rice:

Ingredients for the recipe

1- 1 tsp Poppy seeds

2- 1 Green chilli

3- 1 tsp mustard oil

4- 1 tsp chopped onions

5- Salt according to taste

Method to make the recipe

1- Grind the poppy seeds and chilli together with some water in a mixer grinder.

2- Now, put this mixture in a bowl and mash it some salt, mustard oil and onions properly. Get a smooth and thick mixture of these together.

3- Have it with some hot steam rice.

Recipe for Poppy seeds Fritter:

Ingredients

1- 1 tsp poppy seeds

2- 1 Red chilli

3- 2 tsp of chopped onions

4- 1 tsp of chopped ginger

5- Half tsp of chopped green chilli

6- Salt according to your taste

Method of cooking

1- Grind the poppy seeds with red chilli and some water on a mixer grinder.

2- Now, put this mixture in a bowl to add ginger, green chilli, onions and salt to it.

3- Take a pan and heat some oil in it.

4- Wait for the oil to get hot and then put the mixture in small sizes like fritters in the oil. Fry them properly and serve hot.

Read More