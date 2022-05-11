Popular Churches to visit in Goa for your next trip

A visit to Goa is always incomplete without visiting its beautiful churches. Goa is home to some of the most prestigious churches in the world, which you must see for their architectural beauty. This beautiful state is visited by both Indians and foreign tourists. And no matter how many times you or anyone else has visited, Goa remains a perennial favourite among millions.

Here are the four most spectacular churches in Goa that you must visit:

1. Basilica of Bom Jesus

The Basilica of Bom Jesus is the most visited of all the churches in Goa. This is one of Goa's oldest churches, dating back to 1594, thanks to the presence of Jesuits who arrived in India in the 15th century. The church was built with precious stones and surreal impressionist paintings. It is made up of the relics of St. Francis Xavier and represents the pinnacle of Baroque architecture. This spiritual site, tucked away in old Goa, houses a coffin on display for tourists.

2. Se Cathedral

This church is among the largest and most celebrated of all Churches in Goa. Se Cathedral, built in the Portuguese-Gothic style, has a Corinthian interior and a Tuscan exterior. The cathedral's main attraction is the Cross of Miracles, which draws a large number of visitors. Se Cathedral's bell, known as the Golden Bell, is one of the oldest in the state.

3. Chapel of Our Lady of the Mount

The Church of Our Lady of the Mount, located on the 'Monte,' is Goa's most famous old church. It is a Roman-Catholic church that is dedicated to Virgin Mary. Aside from its simple architecture, the view of the Mandovi and the islands of Devar and Chorao from the vantage point is breathtaking.

4. Church of St. Cajetan

The Church of Saint Cajetan, near the Se Cathedral in Old Goa, is one of the most beautiful churches in Goa. The church, Goa's only surviving domed structure, is admired for its beautiful and elegant architecture, which is reminiscent of the Basilica of St. Peter in Rome. It is built in the Corinthian style and features carvings in the Baroque style. Thousands of visitors come to see this religious site in South Goa.

These stunning churches in Goa are well worth a visit on your next trip to the state.

