Potato Keema Cutlet: Here's how you can use your leftover keema to make delicious cutlets

Yesterday's keema can be turned into some lip-smacking cutlets to complement your chai break. Check it out now.

A hot cup of tea or coffee can never be served without some hot lip-smacking snacks. Be it bhujia, cutlets, or pakoda, a plate of hot, crispy and crunchy snacks can only satisfy our chai or coffee break at any time. But this list of snack can be endless with other items. If you have any leftover keema from last night's dinner, you can make a delicious potato keema cutlet out of it. This can complement your chai time along with your dinner as well.



Kebabs and cutlets are perfect preparations for parties. The keema is also quite easy to make for snack time. So, here, we have brought an innovative idea to utilise your last night's keema and turn it into delicious lip-smacking cutlets. Check out the recipe to have some hot cutlets with your chai.

Ingredients for the recipe

One cup mashed and boiled potato

Half cup flour

Half cup bread crumbs

One egg

Half cup cooked keema

1 tsp Milk

1 tsp butter

half tsp salt

1/4 tsp black pepper

Oil as per requirement



Preparation for the recipe

1- Take the potato and put butter, salt and black pepper into it. Then, mix it well and make a small dough out of it.

2- Whisk the egg and mix the milk into it.

3- Now, take the dough and fill the potato mash with the keema and make it a keema stuffed dough.

4- Now, heat the pan and put some oil into it.

5- Take the uncooked cutlets and mix them first with some flour then dip into the whisked egg and then again mix with the bread crumbs.

6- Then, put the cutlets in the pan and deep-fry them.

7- Wait until it gets light brown. Then, serve hot.

