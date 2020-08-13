  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

From Potato Tornado To Pakora: 9 lip-smacking easy to bake potato snacks

There are about a gazillion ways in which you can turn potatoes into something delicious and spectacular. Here are some of the easy-peasy recipes that are ideal for a casual laid-back evening. Bon Appetit!
29052 reads Mumbai Updated: August 13, 2020 04:22 pm
Food & Travel,Indian recipes,potato recipesFrom Potato Tornado To Pakora: 9 lip-smacking easy to bake potato snacks

As we sit in the fifth month of this lockdown, it’s a great time to hone our culinary skills as we can’t order pizzas and burgers from our favourite food joint. When it comes to cooking, there’s no way we can leave ubiquitous potato behind.

Potatoes are one of the absolute amazing foods. They are cheap, filling and require zero effort to make. They are like a blank canvas and with just a tad bit of creativity, you can convert a basic potato spud into a delicious complete meal. These are the delicious and quick snacks recipe you can prepare in your very own kitchen.

1. Soft & Crisp Potato Pockets
Always confused between mashed potatoes and fried potatoes? Fret not, this scrumptious recipe combines the soft comfort of mashed potatoes with the crispy goodness of fried potatoes.

2. Spiralled Potato Tornado
You must have seen this yummy dish in numerous food festivals and street fairs. Now you can easily make this super simple dish at the comfort of your home without spending extra bucks.

3. Crunchy Potato Nest
Pleasingly warm, easy and encircled by a protective wall- this dish will blow your mind away. With the goodness of veggies and gooey cheese, you can make these nests easily at home. 

4. Cheesy Potato Balls
This dish is a flavoursome union of potatoes and cheese with mixed herbs, coated in crunchy golden breadcrumb. This dish is loved by everyone and can be made within minutes.

5. Crunchy French Fries
Everyone knows about this comfort food. Crisp from the outside and soft from the inside, potatoes are deep fried till they turn crisp and golden brown. They can be served with numerous sauces or spice mixes like peri-peri, chilli, cheese, ketchup and mayonnaise.

6. Spicy Dum Aaloo
Originated from Kashmir, this is a spiced gravy of onion and tomato based in which deep-fried potatoes are added. It can be eaten with chapati or rice.

7. Crunchy Aaloo Pakoda
To prepare this perfect-for-monsoon dish, potatoes are cut into thin slices and are dipped into gram flour paste and are then deep fried.

8. Crispy Aaloo Tikki
Crispy fried cubes of potatoes in a chunk of masalas, what could be better than this? Serve these tikkis with a dash of mint and tamarind chutney with curd and you have the best street food of the nation right there.

9. Spicy Chilli Potato
Made with deep-fried potatoes and coated with tomato chilli sauce, vinegar and spices, this easy-peasy Indo-Chinese saucy appetiser is loved across the length and breadth of the country.

Credits :Getty Images, YouTube

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Take a look into Sanjay Dutt’s life story
All the times Sara Ali Khan raised the bar of fashion with her ravishing looks
How to make Sara Ali Khan’s favourite keto pasta? Siddhant Bhargava reveals all her diet secrets
Angad Bedi on Janhvi Kapoor, Neha Dhupia’s reaction to his film Gunjan Saxena, his daughter Mehr & more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea shares details of Europe trip to SC’s judgement
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: All you need to know about the Supreme Court’s latest verdict
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: Ambulance attendant’s claims to KK Singh’s texts to Rhea
Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary REVEAL their diet post COVID 19 outbreak | LunchTime Diaries
Jacqueline Fernandez’s skincare secrets to get a glowing skin like hers
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Late actor’s conflict with sister to Rhea Chakraborty facing the ED again
Kangana Ranaut on Bollywood’s hypocrisy, being her own hero, shattering labels like ‘gold digger’

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement