From pristine beaches to fried banana buns, explore flavors of Udupi

You may know of Udupi as the land of delectable Koli Saaru (better known as spicy chicken-rasam), neer dose, and Patrode. Or perhaps you’re better acquainted with the glimmering stretch of beaches peppered along this coastal district. Nevertheless, it can be safe to say that the hamlet that was once carved out of Dakshina Kannada, is one of India’s little-explored gems. If you’re planning a trip to Udupi, then we have the ideal travel bucket list in mind for you. Take a look at some of the inimitable experiences that Udupi promises to offer you.

Cool your heels at Malpe Beach

If you tend to choose beaches over mountains, then head on over to Malpe Beach and the pristine sands will charm you. Dig your heels in the golden sand while you listen to the crashing waves at this beach that’s merely 6 kilometers away from Udupi. You can also experience the annual Malpe beach festival held in February that sees boat races and a kite festival among other festivities.

White Water Rafting at Sitanadi

Once you’re rejuvenated by your time on the beach, travel to Sitanadi (Sita River) if you’d like to be a thrill-seeker. This is the best place for white water rafting when you’re in the Western Ghats. The river that starts in Agumbe flows across 60 km and the river banks boast verdant greens that you can feast your eyes on as the currents drift you away on your raft. Many tourists choose to camp out in the forest with one of the nature camps hosted in the area before exploring other parts of the Udupi.

Savor Fried Banana Buns and Gadbad

One of the best ways to explore a new region is by going on a culinary tour of the city. So when in Udupi, you cannot miss out on fried banana buns. These are offered as a delicious breakfast special in many of the small truck stop eateries and even in city restaurants. Have these piping hot buns with tea for a toothsome mouthful. Another treat to watch out for is a dessert known simply as Gadbad. Essentially an ice cream sundae, this is layered with several scoops of ice cream in diverse flavors right from strawberry to chocolate and butterscotch. It is then laced with mango and rose syrups, sprinkled generously with dry fruits and topped off with tutti-frutti.

The Kodachadri Trek

In case you’re easily charmed by mesmerising sunsets, then a trek up Kodachadri hill is a no-brainer. Tucked away in the Western Ghats, this is near the Mookambika Temple Nature Reserve. Set at an altitude of 1343 meters above sea level, your trek to the peak of this hill could take up to 5 hours. Whether you choose to make it a sunrise trek or catch the sun setting over Kodachadri hill, this experience can be a surprisingly spiritual one. Begin your trek from Kollur base for a great trekking expedition.

Whether you’re simply planning your next beach holiday or looking for an underrated travel destination in the country Udupi fits the bill and shall pleasantly surprise you.

