Pristine shores to visit in Goa for romantic vacation pictures with Bae

The beaches of Goa are the ideal locations for you to organise your next trip if you covet a collection of stunning vacation photos. If a luxurious beach vacation is what you've always wanted then we bring you a list of pristine shores that are sheltered and away from the crowds of vacationers. For outstanding photographs, you can plan to wear a variety of vibrant ensembles that may contrast or even complement the magnificent white sand of some of these beaches . Take a look-

Cavelossim Beach

The Cavelossim beach in Goa is renowned for its striking black rocks and white sand. Due to its position in South Goa, where the beaches are popular and active, Cavelossim is among the greatest places for pre-wedding photo shoots. The nightlife is thriving at upscale locations like the Radisson Blu or at renowned bars such as Papa Joes Bar and Restaurant, Jocarol Bar and Restaurant, and Sam’s Beach Shack.

Mobor beach

The lovely Mobor beach in Goa is a continuation of the Cavelossim beach. It is located in the party-loving region of South Goa. You may also find a variety of mouthwatering restaurants on and near the shore, including Mike's Palace, Golden Eye restaurant, and Joe's River Cove. There are several lodging options in the area surrounding Mobor Beach, ranging from budget-friendly establishments like "Mobor Beach Resort" and "River Castle" to opulent lodging options like "The Leela Goa" and "Holiday Inn" for you and your mates.