This protein-packed spinach-pesto-pasta recipe from Indian American influencer is a must-try

This spinach-based pesto-pasta recipe is a healthy option for your family. Influence Kamana Bhaskaran shares her special recipe.

We all know spinach is the superfood. However, it can be a task to get the family to eat this magic dish, which is filled with nutrients. Well, fret no more! Indian American food blogger and influencer, @KamanaBhaskaran has found the perfect combination in spinach and the unanimous favorite – Pasta!

That’s right, this spinach + Pasta combination is easy to make and dense with nutrients. Do give it a try and let us know if you like it!

Ingredients:

Chickpea Pasta

Baby Spinach

Olive oil

Method:

1. Start by boiling 2 cups of @EatBanza chickpea pasta (this has a lot of protein).

2. Add 3/4 cups of firmly pressed baby spinach to a small blender

2. Add 3-4 tbsp of extra virgin olive oil and about 1/4 cup water to blend

3. Add in the rest of your spinach (1/4 cup firmly pressed). Hit it with 1/3 cup parmesan cheese, 1 garlic clove, Handful of raw cashews (10-12), 1/2 of fresh lemon squeezed.

4. Mix the pesto in with your pasta, add salt, pepper, toppings to taste (these are sun-dried tomatoes, add any cooked veggies and extra protein you like)

5. And boom in 10-minutes your pasta is ready!

Tidbit

Spinach has protein, calcium, iron, magnesium, potassium, Vitamin A, and folate. What is interesting is that, apparently, most of the carbs in spinach consist of fiber, which is super healthy.

The vegetable has been proven to benefit your health in many ways. Spinach is said to be able to decrease oxidative stress and improve eye health. It is also said to prevent heart disease and cancer.

