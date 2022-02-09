Quaint locations in Marathwada to explore on a day trip if you stay in Maharashtra

If you reside in Maharashtra, you’ve probably heard all about the crowded beaches like Alibaug and Kihim and hilly regions like Lonavala. While these are idyllic, they are frequented by throngs of tourists almost every weekend. So, if you seek an enchanting vacation in the lap of nature with merely a few souls around, then exploring Marathwada is advised. This hidden gem is home to 2 UNESCO World Heritage Sites in the state and nearly 110 monuments. Take a look at some places you can visit for a day trip in Marathwada.

Drive to Vetalwadi fort

You’re probably well acquainted with Ajanta caves if you’ve travelled around Aurangabad. Well, Vetalwadi fort is just 20 kilometres away. Built atop a hill, the fort offers mesmerising views of the valley and was once fortified to repel many an enemy. The area is peppered with small dhabas where local farmers would host you for a meal. This gives you a chance to savour authentic Maharashtrian cuisine before you head off to Rudreshwar caves.

A key site for pilgrims, this hill is where Lord Ganesha’s towering statue was carved. Should you still covet more explorations you can always visit Ajanta caves before you conclude your day trip and head home to Aurangabad or pick out a boutique hotel in the city for your sojourn.

Visit Beed to take a portal back in time

The land of shrines, Beed is entrenched in history. The hamlet that was first developed between 1210 and 1247AD stands to this day with a number of temples like the Madalmohi temple. Take a trip around the old hamlet while touring temples in the vicinity. You may particularly enjoy the peace you experience around temples of Kankaleshwar and Khandoba. Since many of the shrines were erected at the time that Yadavas of Devgiri ruled the area, the carvings are exquisite and take to an era long gone by.

Soak in the sunshine at Ambad

A village in Jalna district, Ambad earned its moniker after King Ambarish supposedly prayed to devi Matsyodari who was shaped like a fish. Ambad is deemed a pilgrim site and hosts a massive ceremony every Diwali. When in the area, you must drive to Khadkeshwar that is positioned between Aurangabad and Ambad.

A rustic milieu surrounded by lots of verdant greens, Ambad is perfect for those who crave a breath of fresh air. Visiting Marathwada can give you a refreshing change from the fast-paced life you live in stuffy metropolitan cities.

Also Read: Travel Tuesdays: 4 Weekend Getaways close to Bangalore that you must explore