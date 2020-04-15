Quarantine Cooking: Sonam Kapoor shares a healthy and flavourful salad recipe

Quarantine Cooking: Sonam Kapoor, who has been cooking during the quarantine, shared a healthy and flavourful salad recipe with her followers. Check out the recipe right here.

The nation-wide lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic has left us with a good of amount of time. As we all know, due to rising cases, the lockdown has been increased. It has been extended for more than 18 days and will end on May 3. While some are bored and lethargic, there are many are utilizing the free time to the fullest. Speaking of activities, people have been cooking, focusing on self-improvement and doing various other activities to keep them busy and be productive. And it is the same for celebs as they are free too. Some are doing live sessions while some are cooking, reading and exercising to kill time. Speaking of Sonam Kapoor, the actress is in Delhi with her husband Anand Ahuja and family.

The actress is spending her lockdown time by relaxing, reading and cooking among others and thanks to social media, we are getting all the sneak peeks of her activities. The actress, who is a fitness freak and self-confessed foodie has prepared stir-fried tofu sunny side up and avocado and stir-fried veggies and among others and impressed us with cooking skills. On Monday, the actress, who is a true blue foodie, shared a nutritious and filling recipe with her followers on Instagram. The same is a refreshing and delicious salad.

Check out the recipe:

Main ingredients:

Baby spinach leaves,

Fresh apple

Cheddar cheese

Roasted almonds.

For dressing:

Apple cider vinegar 2tbsp

Honey 2 tbsp

Mustard 1 tbsp

Kosher salt along 1/2 tsp

A pinch of pepper and paprika.

So, if you are looking for something light for lunch or dinner, then you can go for this recipe.

Credits: Instagram

