Quarantine Curation: 5 Mouth-watering delectable delicacies to binge on post lockdown

A plate full of spicy momos, scrumptious golgappas and chole bhature, that’s every foodie’s fantasy. Today we bring you 5 street foods one should immediately dig into once the lockdown is over!
29052 reads Mumbai Updated: August 14, 2020 05:26 pm
Indians go gaga over a plate of their favourite street food. Be it fiery hot momos or icy chilled golgappas, these mouth-watering junk foods complete every outing for Indians.

Street food is made with a melange of aromatic ingredients that tantalises our taste buds. Any die-hard food lover’s fantasy is incomplete without relishing the famous Indian street foods. Here are the 5 mouth-watering delectable delicacies you should dig-in post lockdown. 

1. Momos 
Originating from Tibet, Momos are the hot and scrumptious street dumplings that are the go-to delicacy for millennials today. Being a versatile dish, there’s a huge filling variety ranging from vegetarian to non-vegetarian. It’s affordable, tasty and easily available throughout the nation. 

 
2. Golgappe 
Originating from Varanasi, this is the most loved street food in India. The golgappas are small, ball-shaped crispy puris that are filled with a variety of sweet and sour water. Golgappas, Puchka, Pani Puri and Gupchup, this dish is known by different names in different parts of the country but tastes the same.

3. Chole Bhature 
Straight from Punjab’s kitchen, Chole Bhature is a quintessential, spicy dish that has feather soft bhaturas which is served with chole cooked in a pool of rustic spices. Mostly eaten as a breakfast, this dish is purely loved by everyone throughout the country. 

4. Desi Chowmein 
Desi Chowmein is a stir-fried noodle dish with lots of Indian spices and sauces that can easily be found at almost any street food vendor. Hakka, Singapuri and Chilli Garlic- there are a gazillion ways one can cook desi chowmein. Mostly paired with Manchurian, this is a delectable dish that is loved by every youngster in the country. 

 
5. Pav Bhaji 
The delicious combination of different vegetables cooked and mashed together, Pav Bhaji is loved by people of all ages and cooked with different variations in different cities. Just add a dollop of butter and a squeeze of lime on top of this combination to add more taste.

