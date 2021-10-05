Quiche Lorraine: Make this brunch dish at home in just 4 steps

We all are familiar with quiche. Basically, a quiche is a pie that has a pastry crust and is filled with eggs and milk or cream. The filling can be made with meat, seafood or vegetables. Quiche Lorraine is a popular version of this pie. It is named after the Lorraine region of France. It is an open pie that includes eggs, lardons and cream.

The perfect quiche Lorraine has a crispy and flaky pie crust and is filled with egg custard. So if you want to make this comforting dish at home then follow this quick recipe given below.

Step 1

Combine 175g flour, 100g butter, cut into pieces, 1 egg yolk and 4 tsp cold water in a bowl. Mix well. Make a ball from this prepared mixture and roll it out thinly.

Step 2

Trim the edges of the pastry and place it in a pastry tin. Prick it with a fork. Bake the pastry at 200 degrees celsius after lining the pastry case with foil. Press the foil down with dry beans and bake for 15 minutes.

Step 3

Fry 200g lardons in a pan and drain the excess liquid that may come out. Next, beat 200ml crème fraîche in 200ml double cream and add 3 eggs into it along with a pinch of nutmeg powder. Take 50g gruyère and dice it roughly. Place the diced gruyère and lardons on the pastry followed by the cream mixture.

Step 4

Bake this pastry for 20-25 minutes at 180 degrees celsius. Remove from the tin and serve it.

Also Read: 4 Step recipe to make delicious falafel