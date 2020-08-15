Quick 2 Ingredient Recipes: Try these lip smacking recipes to satisfy the hunger pangs

Sometimes all it requires to master the art of cooking are two ingredients. Here are 5 super-easy, quick 2-ingredient recipes to help you curb the cravings.

What to do when the cravings strike, but cooking seems like a dreadful job? Whoever told you that cooking requires you to spend long hours in the kitchen lied to you. It doesn't necessarily require long hours, it can be simple, quick and super easy. If you don’t believe us, keep scrolling down to find lip-smacking 2-ingredient recipes that can be prepared in a jiffy.

That’s right all it takes to prepare these scrumptious recipes is two ingredients and a lot less effort. We often miss out on so many easily accessible ingredients in our kitchen that could help us make some delicious recipes. Whether you’re late for school, office, or have to prepare a last-minute dish because your friends showed up unannounced, we’ve got you covered.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five 2-ingredient recipes to curb the cravings.

1. Oreo Cake

Orea + Milk

It is time to revel in joy if you love chocolate cakes. This yummy cake can be prepared at home with just 2 ingredients. For this devouring Oreo cake, you need a few packets of Oreo biscuits and milk.

2. Strawberry Sorbet

Strawberries + Lemon juice

Check out this delicious frozen strawberry sorbet that will satisfy all your taste buds without adding too many calories to your diet. Ingredients you need for this include frozen strawberries and lemon juice.

3. Ice-cream

Whipping Cream + Sweetened Condensed Milk

Craving some ice-cream? Try this super-easy way to make one. All you need to do is whip the cream and add some sweetened condensed milk to it – and you’re done! You can add flavourings you prefer atop the ice-cream.

4. Pasta

Cheese + Egg

This low-carb recipe will allow you to binge on some delectable pasta without having to compromise your health goals. Melted cheese mixed with eggs until it comes to a thick consistency is all you need to do to prepare this recipe. Lastly, spread the mixture on a tray, cut long pasta strips and refrigerate. Check out the recipe right below.

5. Pancakes

Banana + Egg

With this pancake recipe, you only need an egg and banana in order to make the perfect pancake, which is amazing.

