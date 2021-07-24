A Quick 4 step recipe to make delectable Cheese Balls at home

During the monsoon season, there are many snacks that go perfectly well with the pleasant weather, be it assorted pakoras, maggie or samosas. One such snack is cheese balls. Cheese Balls are made by using mashed potatoes and lots of cheese and seasoning this mixture with spices such as garam masala, red chilli powder, etc.

So with the rain knocking on your window, indulge yourself by making these scrumptious and incredibly delicious Cheese Balls at home in just 4 simple steps. Follow the recipe given below to make this snack at home.

Step 1

Combine 1 cup of boiled, peeled and mashed potatoes, ¼ cup of grated cheddar cheese, 4 tbsp cornflour, 2 tbsp chopped coriander, ½ tsp garam masala and ½ tsp salt in a bowl to make the mixture for the cheese balls.

Step 2

Mix it well and make small bite-sized balls from it. Now flatten the ball and place 1 cube of mozzarella cheese in the centre. Again make a ball from it while incorporating the cheese cube. Do the same with all the balls.

Step 3

Now take 4 tbsp refined flour and mix it with some water to make a thin paste. Take ½ cup of bread crumbs and place them on a plate. Dip the balls into the flour mixture and then coat them with the bread crumbs.

Step 4

Heat some oil in a kadhai and carefully fry these balls till they turn golden brown. Place a kitchen towel on a plate and transfer these balls from the oil to the plate so that the excess oil is absorbed. Serve hot.

