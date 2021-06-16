QUICK 5 step recipe to make delicious croissants at home

Croissants are perfect as a light snack or accompaniment and can be easily made at home with some easily available everyday ingredients. Have a look at this recipe below to make this scrumptious dish at home.

Croissant is a famous Austrian origin dish that is mostly seen as a French dish. The pastry is buttery and flaky and is made of layered yeast-mixed dough. It is crescent-shaped and has many layers which come from laminating the dough. The layers are a result of the repeated process of folding and rolling.

The butter that is smeared on the dough helps in making each thin layer of the pastry into a crispy and flaky one. Make this delicious delicacy at home in just 5 simple steps by following the recipe below.

Step 1

Begin by mixing 1 ¼ tsp active dry yeast, 3 tbsp warm water and 1 tsp sugar in a bowl. Let it rest till it becomes creamy.

Step 2

Combine 1 ¾ cups of refined flour and 2 tsp sugar, 1 tsp salt, ⅔ cup of warm milk and 2 tbsp oil. Mix and add this mixture to the yeast batter. Knead it well and cover it for 3 hours so that it rises properly. Deflate the dough a little and then again let it rise for 3 hours. Deflate it again and refrigerate for 20-30 minutes.

Step 3

Flatten the dough into a rectangle. Take ⅔ cups of chilled butter and spread it on the dough. Keep folding the dough and then turn 90 degrees to make the folds from left to right. Roll the dough into a rectangle and repeat the folding process. Dust some refined flour over the dough and refrigerate it for 2 hours in a plastic bag. Once refrigerated, again dust the dough with some flour and repeat the rolling and folding process. Refrigerate for 2 hours.

Step 4

Roll the dough into a rectangle and cut it in half crosswise. Roll each portion out to a thickness of about ⅛ inch. Cut the dough into triangles of about 7 inches long. Stretch the ends of each to make a point. Place these on a baking sheet in a curved shape and let them rise.

Step 5

To glaze the croissants, mix 1 egg with 1 tbsp of water in a bowl. Bake the croissants at 250 degree celsius for 15-20 minutes.

