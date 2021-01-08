Quick 5 step recipe to make DELICIOUS Shami kebabs at home

Shami kebabs are a must-have starter in every get-together. They are quick to cook and mouth-wateringly delicious. Follow this easy recipe to make perfect mutton shami kebabs at home.

Shami Kebabs are the perfect way to start a hearty meal. They are the ideal starters and are made using minced mutton and chana dal, along with some onions, green chillies and coriander leaves. They are succulent, soft and will melt in your mouth in every bite.

They are easy to cook and are usually served with pickled onions and coriander chutney. They are light on the stomach and have a tempting aroma and an equally delicious taste. Here is a simple 5-step recipe to make authentic shami kebabs at home and prepare the ultimate starter for any get-together.

Step 1

Soak 1 cup chana dal in water for 2-3 hours and then drain the water and put the chana dal in a bowl. Add chopped ginger, garlic, salt, red chilli powder, turmeric, ½ tsp cumin seeds, black pepper powder, cardamom powder and clove.

Step 2

Take 500 g minced mutton and wash it thoroughly and add it to the mixture. Add 5 cups of water and bring this mixture to a boil. Cook it till the water evaporates and the meat becomes tender.

Step 3

Grind this mixture to achieve a powdery texture. To this mixture, add chopped green chillies, coriander leaves, chopped onions. Season it with some salt if required.

Step 4

In another bowl, take an egg and beat it till the egg white and the yolk are properly mixed and then add this to the mixture to bind it. Make small balls from this dough and flatten them with your hands.

Step 5

Heat oil in a pan on high flame and shallow fry the kebabs. Keep turning them over to fry evenly from both sides till they turn brown. Serve hot with coriander chutney and pickled onions.

Credits :Pexels

