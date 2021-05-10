A Quick 5 step recipe to make the perfect fondant at home

Fondant is an essential component to beautify cakes. It is soft and smooth and can be of any flavour or shape. Follow the recipe given below to make the perfect fondant at home in just 5 steps.

Fondant is essential to most desserts, especially cake. It needs to be smooth and clean and has to have the right texture to beautify the cake. Fondants can be of different types from rolled to poured. Although they are easily available in stores, such fondants are nothing compared to the flavour and texture of the ones made at home.

Making fondants can be tricky as you need to follow a particular technique. A traditional fondant is usually made with water, sugar and corn syrup, but there can be many varieties to it that can include different flavourings. Check out the recipe below to make soft and smooth fondant at home in just 5 steps.

Step 1

Combine 2 cups of sugar, ½ cup of water and 2 tbsp corn syrup in a pan and cook on medium heat. Cook until the sugar dissolves, then cover the pan and allow the sugar syrup to boil for 2 to 3 minutes.

Step 2

Place a baking sheet on your kitchen counter and sprinkle some water over it. Take the prepared sugar syrup and pour it on the sheet. Let it rest till it cools down a little. Take a spatula and scrape the syrup to bring it in the middle of the sheet.

Step 3

Now take a damp wooden spoon and use it to cream the syrup in a figure 8 pattern. Scrape it and cream it into the pattern. Do this for 8-10 minutes till it begins to look creamy and stiff.

Step 4

Lightly wet your hands with water and begin kneading it into a ball. Knead it till it becomes soft and smooth and there are no lumps. Now you can melt the fondant and pour it into candy cups. Once it hardens, you can serve it.

Step 5

You can ripen the fondant by wrapping it in plastic wrap and storing it in an airtight plastic container for 12 hours. This will make it easier for you to flavour, roll and shape the fondant if you want.

