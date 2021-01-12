QUICK and EASY 5 step to make delicious chocolate chip cookies

This chilly weather calls for some delicious homemade chocolate chip cookies. Try this simple recipe to make wholesome and perfect chocolate chip cookies at home in a jiffy.

Chocolate chip cookies are the ultimate when it comes to comfort food. It is undoubtedly everyone’s favourite and is pretty easy to make. The aroma that comes from the oven when you bake these cookies is something else! It signifies love, warmth and homeliness.

To make the best possible chocolate chip cookies, they have to be just the right amount of crispy, brown and doughy. So this winter season, indulge in some wholesome chocolate cookies and make them at home with these 5 easy steps.

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 175 degree celsius and place the baking tray inside, lined with butter paper. Put ½ cup butter in a bowl and microwave it for 10-15 seconds to melt the butter.

Step 2

In a bowl, mix ½ cup butter and 2 cups sugar until they are combined and fluffy. To this, add 1 tsp vanilla essence and 1 large egg and mix well while ensuring no lumps are being formed in the mixture.

Step 3

In this mixture, stir in 1 cup refined flour, 1 cup chocolate chips and ¼ tsp salt. Keep stirring while putting the flour, but don’t over stir as it can make the mixture cakey and tough.

Step 4

On the baking tray, scoop out 2 tbsp each cookie dough and maintain distance between each cookie to avoid them from sticking together. Bake these at 175 degree celsius for 8-10 minutes.

Step 5

Just when the cookies start to look cooked from the edges and slightly raw from the middle, take them out and let them cool down for 5 minutes before removing them from the tray.

