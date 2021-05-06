Quick and EASY 5 step recipe to make famous Korean cold noodles

Korean cold noodles or Bibim Guksu is a popular dish that is made with buckwheat noodles and fresh vegetables in a spicy and tangy sauce. Follow this super simple 5-step recipe to make this dish at home.

Korean spicy cold noodles also known as Bibim Guksu, is a famous dish that is made with thin wheat flour noodles or buckwheat noodles. This dish is served chilled along with thinly sliced raw vegetables. The noodles are made in a sauce that is made of Korean chilli paste, sugar, sesame and rice vinegar.

It is rich in flavour and is extremely spicy in taste. This dish is pretty easy to make and has a zing to it that is almost addictive! So make this popular Korean dish at home in just 5 steps by following the recipe given below.

Step 1

Take 180 grams of buckwheat noodles and put them in a pot of boiling water. Once cooked, drain the water and place the noodles under cold water to stop cooking and cool them down.

Step 2

Make the Korean chilli pepper paste or gochujang by combining 1/4 cup of Korean chilli pepper flakes or gochugaru, 1/3 cup of water, 2 tbsp honey and 2 tbsp red miso paste in a pan. Turn off the heat. Once cooled, add 1 tbsp sake, ½ tsp rice vinegar and a pinch of salt. Mix well.

Step 3

Make the sauce by mixing 2 tbsp of the prepared Korean chilli pepper paste also known as gochujang, 1 tbsp sugar, ½ tbsp soy sauce, ½ tbsp rice vinegar, ½ tbsp sesame seeds, ½ tbsp sesame oil and a minced clove of garlic in a bowl. Keep it aside.

Step 4

To make the toppings, thinly slice 2 lettuce leaves and 100 grams of red cabbage. Then julienne ½ cucumber, a small carrot and 1 red radish. Place these vegetables in the refrigerator to chill.

Step 5

Hard boil one egg for the topping. In a bowl, place the boiled noodles and then top them with the vegetables and the sauce. Finally, top with one half of the hard-boiled egg.

