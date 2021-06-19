Quick and easy 5 step recipe to make Indian style macaroni

Make spicy and delicious Indian-style vegetable macaroni at home in just 5 quick steps. Check out the recipe below and pamper your tastebuds.

Elbow macaroni is a type of pasta that, as the name suggests, has a curved elbow shape. It is usually paired with a rich and tangy tomato sauce and is served with parmesan cheese. The Indian style recipe of macaroni includes a variety of spices like garam masala, red chilli powder and a pinch of turmeric along with different vegetables like carrots, french beans, etc.

So if you want to try a spicy, flavourful and wholesome macaroni dish, then you should definitely give this Indian-style macaroni recipe a shot! Follow these steps given below to make vegetable macaroni.

Step 1

Boil 1 cup of elbow macaroni in boiling water along with a pinch of salt. Cook the macaroni till it achieves a slightly al-dente texture. Once done, drain the water and keep the pasta aside.

Step 2

Heat some vegetable oil in a pan and add 2 tsp finely chopped garlic along with 1 tsp of grated ginger. Once it becomes fragrant, add ½ cup of chopped onions and saute on medium heat.

Step 3

Next, add 1 ½ cups of chopped tomatoes and cook them till they become soft and pulpy. Now add 2 tbsp of tomato puree and saute for a few minutes. Add 1 cup of finely chopped carrots and french beans. Mix well.

Step 4

Cook the vegetables till they become soft and tender and lose their crunch. Season with some salt, 1 tsp red chilli powder, 1 tsp oregano, 1 tsp red chilli flakes, ½ tsp garam masala and a pinch of turmeric.

Step 5

Mix well and then add the boiled macaroni. Give it a good stir till the pasta is properly mixed in the sauce. Top with some grated parmesan cheese and serve it.

Also Read: International Sushi Day: 3 scrumptious Sushi recipes shared by Chef Amit Patra to celebrate this day

Share your comment ×