QUICK and EASY healthy snacks that can be made under 5 minutes

Snacks can be delicious and healthy. Try these 10 recipes to make nutritious and healthy snacks to satisfy those mid-meal cravings.

For a healthy mind and body, having the right kind of foods is essential. Apart from the three basic meals, the kind of snacks we consume also plays an important role. Consuming nutritious and healthy food throughout the day helps maintain energy levels. Munching on something from time to time also prevents the urge to overeat at times.

While mostly, all of us are guilty of having junk food as snacks, it is high time that we change this habit and switch to clean snacks. Try out these 10 healthy snacks that are easy to prepare and can be made under 5 minutes.

Chickpea salad

Take 1 cup cooked chickpeas, chopped bell pepper, chopped tomato and onion, and sliced cucumber. Mix everything together in a bowl and season it with lemon juice, salt and pepper. You can also add some grated garlic on top.

Egg sandwich

Toast 2 slices of bread and boil 2 eggs. In a bowl mash the boiled eggs and mix them with some butter, salt and pepper. Put this mixture on the bread and press it between the two slices.

Tomato and paneer toast

Chop 1 tomato and some basil leaves and mix them in a bowl with paneer cubes. Add some salt and pepper to this. Brush the bread slices with some butter and bake them at 200 degree celsius for 3 minutes. Place the mixture on the baked bread and serve hot.

Tacos

Assemble your tacos and add some corn, black beans, avocado slices, chopped tomatoes, chopped onion and parsley. Season with some cumin powder, lemon juice, salt and black pepper.

Rava Upma

In a pan lightly roast the Rava for 2-3 minutes. In another pan, add some mustard seeds, cumin seeds, a cup of chana and urad dal, chopped onion, chopped ginger and green chillies in oil. Add 2 cups of water and some salt. Put the Rava in and cook for 2-3 minutes.

Coleslaw sandwich

Take a cup of shredded cabbage and some grated carrot. To this, add 2tbsp mayonnaise and 2 tbsp tomato ketchup along with some salt and pepper. Mix well. Lightly cook the bread slices in some olive oil from each side and put this mixture in between 2 slices. Garnish with some grated cheese.

Peanut chaat

Take a cup of salted peanuts in a bowl and add some chopped tomato, onion, bell pepper and cilantro. Add black salt, lime juice and a pinch of red chilli powder on top and mix well.

Quesadilla

Sprinkle 2 tbsp cheese and some basil on one side of the flatbread. Add vegetables of your choice like bell peppers and onions along with some tomato ketchup and fold it in half. Lightly cook it for 2 minutes on each side and serve hot.

Avocado toast

Toast 2 slices of bread in a toaster. In a bowl, mix some peeled avocado, chopped cilantro and lemon juice. Season with some salt and pepper. Put the mix on each slice and put a half-boiled egg on top.

Fruit compote

Mix 500 grams mixed fruits, half a cup orange juice, 6 cloves and 2 black peppercorns in a bowl. Microwave on high for 3 minutes. Once it cools down, transfer it in a glass and add some yoghurt on top.

