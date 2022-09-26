Quick energy-boosting drinks you must add to your fasting menu this Navratri
Here are 5 beverages you can blend in your kitchen effortlessly during Navratri fasting.
Spiritual air in the markets, ritualistic prayers and the aroma of fried items- Navratri celebrations have already begun in full swing. It is that 9-day long festival during which people enjoy the merriment of spiritual air and toss out the diet for a while. As people spend a pious amount of time in the joy of ritualistic prayers and fasting, a lot of thought also goes into what to consume during these 9 auspicious days. If you are fasting this Navratri, make sure to nourish your body rightly with energy-boosting beverages. Having refreshing beverages throughout the day will assist in keeping your body active while saving you from any weakness. Here are 5 beverages you can blend in your kitchen effortlessly during Navratri fasting.
- Dry fruit Shake
Ingredients required
- 1 cup mixed nuts (almonds, walnuts, pistachios, cashews)
- ½ cup dates (de-seeded and chopped)
- Chopped nuts for garnishing
- 250 ml almond milk
Method
- Take a blender and blend all the ingredients together.
- Now, pour into a glass and serve with the toppings of some chopped nuts.
- ABC smoothie
Ingredients required
- 1 amla, (de-seeded and chopped)
- 1 Beetroot, chopped
- 1 Carrot, chopped
- Lemon juice of 1 lemon
- A pinch of sendha namak
- 5-6 mint sprigs
Method
- Take a blender and blend all the ingredients together.
- Add ice cubes if required.
- Serve chilled without straining.
3. Kokum Gazpacho
Ingredients required
- 100 grams peeled watermelon
- 50 grams chopped kokum fruit
- 5-10 mint sprigs
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 50 grams cucumber (peeled and chopped)
- Lemon juice
- Salt as per the taste
Method
- Start by taking a bowl and adding peeled watermelon, chopped kokum fruit, mint sprigs, olive oil and cucumber in it. Now, keep it aside overnight for the process of flavour infusion.
- Take a blender and blend all the ingredients together until a smooth consistency is obtained.
- Once done, strain the concoction and mix salt in it.
Serve chilled by pouring over ice cubes.
4. Mixed fruit basil merge
Ingredients required
- 2 sticks of lemongrass
- 6-7 sprigs of basil
- 50 grams of pomegranate seeds
- 50 grams of watermelon pulp
- 50 grams of orange juice
- ½ teaspoon cinnamon
- Salt as per the taste
Method
- Take a blender and blend all the ingredients together.
- Pour it into a glass without straining the pulp.
- Relish chilled with ice cubes.
5. Coconut blend
Ingredients required
- 1 cup coconut, chopped
- 1 cup pineapple (peeled and chopped)
- 5-6 sprigs of mint
- A pinch of sendha namak
- 2 teaspoon lemon juice
- 5-6 ice cubes
Method
- Take a blender and blend everything together (keep 3-4 mint sprigs aside for garnishing).
- Now, take a glass, squeeze in some lemon juice, fill it will ice and pour the juice over the icy rocks.
- Serve and enjoy.
