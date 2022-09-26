Quick energy-boosting drinks you must add to your fasting menu this Navratri

Here are 5 beverages you can blend in your kitchen effortlessly during Navratri fasting.

by Mudra Saini   |  Updated on Sep 26, 2022 04:31 PM IST  |  82.1K
Navratri celebrations have already begun in full swing.
Spiritual air in the markets, ritualistic prayers and the aroma of fried items- Navratri celebrations have already begun in full swing. It is that 9-day long festival during which people enjoy the merriment of spiritual air and toss out the diet for a while. As people spend a pious amount of time in the joy of ritualistic prayers and fasting, a lot of thought also goes into what to consume during these 9 auspicious days. If you are fasting this Navratri, make sure to nourish your body rightly with energy-boosting beverages. Having refreshing beverages throughout the day will assist in keeping your body active while saving you from any weakness. Here are 5 beverages you can blend in your kitchen effortlessly during Navratri fasting.

  1. Dry fruit Shake

Ingredients required

  • 1 cup mixed nuts (almonds, walnuts, pistachios, cashews)
  • ½ cup dates (de-seeded and chopped)
  • Chopped nuts for garnishing
  • 250 ml almond milk

Method

  • Take a blender and blend all the ingredients together.
  • Now, pour into a glass and serve with the toppings of some chopped nuts.

Dry fruit Shake

  1. ABC smoothie

Ingredients required

  • 1 amla, (de-seeded and chopped)
  • 1 Beetroot, chopped
  • 1 Carrot, chopped
  • Lemon juice of 1 lemon
  • A pinch of sendha namak
  • 5-6 mint sprigs

Method

  • Take a blender and blend all the ingredients together.
  • Add ice cubes if required.
  • Serve chilled without straining.

ABC smoothie

3. Kokum Gazpacho

Ingredients required

  • 100 grams peeled watermelon
  • 50 grams chopped kokum fruit
  • 5-10 mint sprigs
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 50 grams cucumber (peeled and chopped)
  • Lemon juice
  • Salt as per the taste

Method

  • Start by taking a bowl and adding peeled watermelon, chopped kokum fruit, mint sprigs, olive oil and cucumber in it. Now, keep it aside overnight for the process of flavour infusion. 
  • Take a blender and blend all the ingredients together until a smooth consistency is obtained.
  • Once done, strain the concoction and mix salt in it. 

Serve chilled by pouring over ice cubes.

Kokum Gazpacho

4. Mixed fruit basil merge

Ingredients required

  • 2 sticks of lemongrass
  • 6-7 sprigs of basil
  • 50 grams of pomegranate seeds
  • 50 grams of watermelon pulp
  • 50 grams of orange juice
  • ½ teaspoon cinnamon
  • Salt as per the taste

Method

  • Take a blender and blend all the ingredients together.
  • Pour it into a glass without straining the pulp.
  • Relish chilled with ice cubes.

Mixed fruit basil merge

5. Coconut blend

Ingredients required

  • 1 cup coconut, chopped 
  • 1 cup pineapple (peeled and chopped)
  • 5-6 sprigs of mint
  • A pinch of sendha namak
  • 2 teaspoon lemon juice
  • 5-6 ice cubes

Method

  • Take a blender and blend everything together (keep 3-4 mint sprigs aside for garnishing).
  • Now, take a glass, squeeze in some lemon juice, fill it will ice and pour the juice over the icy rocks.
  • Serve and enjoy.

