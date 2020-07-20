  1. Home
Quick Recipe: Check out easy Chocolate Pancake recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor has shared a super easy recipe of Chocolate Pancake that you can make in a jiffy. Read on to know more.
3186 reads Mumbai Updated: July 20, 2020 05:39 pm
Food & Travel,Chocolate Pancake,Chocolate Pancake recipeQuick Recipe Check out easy Chocolate Pancake recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor
Pancakes are popular across the world and several people have them almost daily as their go-to breakfast meal. It is prepared from a starch-based batter that usually contains eggs, milk and butter. And it is cooked in oil or butter greased griddle or frying pan. If you are looking for an amazing pancake recipe, then look no further. Today, we are sharing the recipe of a chocolate pancake by none other than Chef Sanjeev Kapoor. This particular one is a healthy variant as it doesn't have table sugar in it.

If you are a chocolate lover then it would be a better start of the day than hot and fluffy chocolate pancakes for breakfast. The chocolate flavour in each bite serves a great reason for chocoholics to come out of bed easily. Also, this is one of the simplest breakfast recipes as you need easily available ingredients like cocoa powder, maida, butter and milk among others and it takes just a few minutes to prep and cook it. One can serve these sweet treats piping hot with fresh fruits of their choice. 

Read on to check out the recipe of chocolate pancakes:

Ingredients
¼ cup cocoa powder
¾ cup refined flour (maida)
1½ teaspoons baking powder
¼ teaspoon salt
1 egg
2 tablespoons low-calorie sweetener 
1 cup milk
2 tablespoons melted butter + for greasing

Method
Sift the flour, baking powder, cocoa powder and salt together into a bowl.
Break the egg into a bowl, add low-calorie sweetener, milk and two tablespoons melted butter and whisk well.
Fold the flour mixture into the egg mixture and mix well till the batter is smooth and without any lumps. Chill in a refrigerator for ten to fifteen minutes.
Heat a non-stick tawa and grease it with a little butter. Pour a ladleful of the batter and spread it thinly. Cook, turning sides, till golden brown on both sides. Sprinkle some chocolate chips on one side and fold. Transfer onto a serving plate. Repeat the same to make the remaining pancakes.
Serve hot.

