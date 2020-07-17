Quick Recipe: Check out the recipe of Chocolate Waffle by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor

Want to know how to make perfect Chocolate Waffle? Then check out the recipe right here which is shared by none other than Chef Sanjeev Kapoor.

What could be better than fluffy and crispy chocolate waffle! Chocolate and waffle are one of the best foods combos with crispiness on the outside and tender chocolate inside. For some like me, it can be a go-to dessert. So, whenever sweet cravings hit, a piece of chocolate waffles does the work while for some it is a perfect breakfast item. It can give you the perfect beginning as well as the end of the day! If you have been ordering this sweet treat all this while, then you should try making one at home. Not only homemade foods are better and healthier than packaged ones but it also super easy to prepare.

The best part is that you need just a few ingredients and both prep and cooking take few minutes. One can serve it with ice cream, frozen berries, butter, maple syrup, whipped cream, powdered sugar, candied nuts and Nutella among others. For Pinkvilla readers, Chef Sanjeev Kapoor has shared the recipe of this decadent and healthy dish which has very easily available ingredients and without any complicated steps.

Chocolate waffle recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor:

Ingredients

½ cup cocoa powder

¾ cup refined flour (maida)

1 teaspoon baking powder

4 eggs

4 tablespoons low-calorie sweetener

⅔ cup milk

1¼ cups fresh cream

2 tablespoons butter

Method

Sift the flour and baking powder together into a bowl.

Break the eggs into another bowl; add low-calorie sweetener and beat till light and fluffy.

Add the milk and cream and mix well.

Fold the flour mixture into the egg mixture and mix well till the batter is smooth and without any lumps.

Chill the batter in the refrigerator for one hour.

Grease a waffle-iron with a little butter and pour a ladleful of the batter on it. Close the lid. Cook for five to eight minutes or till golden brown. Repeat the procedure to make the remaining waffles.

Transfer the waffles onto serving plates and serve hot.

